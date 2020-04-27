Indie Developers Are Keeping The PlayStation Vita Alive

Talk Amongst Yourselves

talk amongst yourselves

It's Talk Amongst Yourselves: the friendliest gaming community on the web. Find a new clan, organise a dinner, rant about Windows 10: whatever your flavour, you'll find some kind, like-minded folk in TAY!

Added bonus: if you haven't already, come join our Discord server! A fresh invite link is in the story below.

Join Kotaku Australia On Discord

Hey folks, this is Kotaku Australia with a very fun announcement. We've recently started up a Discord channel for you to share your love of all things gaming and pop culture — and we'd love for you to join us.

