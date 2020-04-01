The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remaster Is Out Today As Well

This week was already pretty busy, and it just got a whole lot busier. Activision announced this morning that the campaign mode for the Modern Warfare 2 remaster is available now on PlayStation.

It's the first time Activision has broken out the singleplayer modes of their games into a separate release. In a blog post explaining why, the company said the idea was to "bring players together seamlessly in one unified online multiplayer playground" through Modern Warfare and Warzone, rather than new, individual releases.

"With cross-play, releasing new post-launch maps, modes, weapons and more content drops for free, and launching Warzone, the Free-to-Play, Free-for-Everyone new Call of Duty experience, the Modern Warfare universe will expand, bringing new experiences to players."

The campaign is available now through the Australian PlayStation Store only for $35.95. Activision said pre-purchase was "available on other platforms", but didn't specify when the campaign would be available on those platforms. The remaster supports 4K and HDR on consoles, with PC players getting access to an unlocked frame rate and ultrawide monitor support.

Elsewhere, it's been confirmed that a new Black Ops game is in development and was scheduled for release this year, although there has been no official update on the status of that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Treyarch was leading development of the title, with support from Raven and Sledgehammer.

