The Last Of Us Part II finally has a release date again: June 19. Sony announced the news over on the PlayStation Blog alongside an update that Ghost of Tsushima has been delayed by a month until July 17.
The Last Of Us II Will Come Out In June, Ghost Of Tsushima Delayed Until July
