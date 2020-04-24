The latest episode of People Make Games is excellent, not just because it focuses on Nintendo’s legal hero John Kirby (who the character is partially named after), but also his pioneering civil rights work.
The Latest Episode Of People Make Games Is Excellent
Trending Stories Right Now
The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch
I've argued why you should watch The Clone Wars, but watching all 121 episodes, some out of order, is another thing entirely. So to get the best out of your Clone Wars experience, here's the list of essential episodes (plus one movie!) to watch in chronological order.
Let's Rank The Mario Kart Games, Worst To Best
For almost thirty years we’ve been driving like maniacs, questioning the meaning of fairness and ending friendships in Nintendo’s Mario Kart series. So why not end a few more by trying to rank these games from worst to best.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink