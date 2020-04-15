The Most Popular Anime In Australia In 2020 (So Far)

Image: IMDB

Every few months, Crunchyroll releases figures on the most popular anime across their streaming platform. They don't have figures on what's happened immediately in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but they do have figures from the start of the year through to March. And, unsurprisingly, Australians and New Zealanders love the classics.

The list features the top 10 anime watched on Crunchyroll in Australia and New Zealand from January to March, although the top 10 itself is ranked by alphabetical order. I asked Crunchyroll what the reasoning was here, and they explained they couldn't provide exact figures or a precise #1 to #10 listing due to agreements with licensors.

Still, it's good to get a sense of what the most popular anime in the region are. And most of what's popular in Australia is what's popular elsewhere, with major names like My Hero Academia, JoJo's, Boruto, Black Clover, One Piece and Hunter x Hunter all making the list.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba didn't make the top 10 here, despite being hugely popular in other regions, while Haikyu!! was popular in Australia, Brazil, the UK and Moldova.

Crunchyroll isn't the only streaming service in Australia, of course, with the Madman-run Animelab offering strong competition. It'd be interesting to see the correlation in figures between the two platforms, particularly since Animelab focuses on securing English dubs for a lot of the major titles, like My Hero Academia and Black Clover.

I've reached out to Crunchyroll for a breakdown of the most popular anime in Australia and New Zealand over the last month, to see if any newer titles have gained favour recently, or if other titles have gotten more popular as people have spent more time at home. Should the company get back to me with those figures, I'll let everyone know.