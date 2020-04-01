Thanks To COVID-19, One Parent Used Pokemon To Teach His Kids Algebra

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Is Available Now, 9 Days Early

Final Fantasy 7 Retrospective: Great Because It's Weird

The Right Hand Of Gloom

Antonin Kolman is an artist and matte painter who has worked in games and movies.

You can see more of Antonin’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

12-bests affiliate feature microsoft the-bests xbox xbox-one

The 12 Best Games For The Xbox One

You’re heading to the store to get an Xbox One right now, and need to know which games to get. Or you’re at work or in school, daydreaming about what you want to play next. Or maybe you’re suiting up for a battle in the console war, cinching on your armour and trying to remember which games will best help you make the argument for Microsoft’s new console. We’re here to help.
au cloud-imperium-games star-citizen

Star Citizen Has Now Raised Over $550 Million

The Star Citizen juggernaut continues. Players have already poured $US275 million into the long-running space epic, and the studio raised another $US46 million from a group of investors two years ago. That same group of investors has just put another $US17.25 million into the project, bringing the total amount of investment just over $550 million ($US338.25 million).

Latest Deals

Trending Articles