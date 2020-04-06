The Week In Games: Cloud And His Big Sword

Community Review: Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Image: Square Enix

After years of fans waiting, being teased, seeing trailers and more waiting, Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming out later this week.

I’ve never played FF7, so I don’t have a huge emotional connection to this remake’s release. But I get a lot of folks are very excited to finally get this first part of the large FF7 remake. The only thing I know about this game is that Cloud has a really, really big sword. Big swords are cool.

Beyond Final Fantasy VII Remake, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, April 6

  • The Last Turret | PC

  • Skin And Bones | PC

  • Ufflegrim | PC

  • Lonecastle | PC

Tuesday, April 7

  • Below | PS4

  • Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories | PS4, Switch, PC

  • Grimvalor | Switch

  • Pattern | Mac, PC

  • Sophie’s Cubes | Mac, PC

  • Infinite Dronin | PC

  • Digital Paintball Redux | PC

  • Octaflight | PC

  • Badlands | PC

  • Nations At War Digital | PC

Wednesday, April 8

  • Biped | PS4

  • Convoy | A Tactical Roguelike | PS4, Xbox One

  • Pen and Paper Games Bundle | Switch

  • Ubongo | Switch

  • Galaxy Of Pen & Paper +1 Edition | PS4, Switch

  • Towertale | Switch

  • A Room Where Art Conceals | PSVR

  • Sharknado VR: Eye Of The Storm | PSVR

  • Dark Disharmony | PC

  • Delirium | PC

  • Bear Party: Adventure | PC

  • Squatch | PC

  • Humanity | PC

  • Godking: Master Of Rituals | PC

Thursday, April 9

  • Beholder 2 | Xbox One

  • Bridge! 3 | Switch

  • Gunbrick: Reloaded | Switch

  • Monster Viator | Switch

  • Fight Of Animals | Switch

  • AFL Evolution 2 | PS4

  • Troubleshooter | PS4

  • Blindspot | PC

  • Race Maniacs | PC

  • The Procession To Calvary | PC, Mac

  • Hinterhalt 3 | PC, Mac

  • Bastard Little Zombie | PC

  • holedown | PC

  • Mask Of Mists | PC

  • Easy Puzzle: Streets | PC

  • Wanderlust: Transsiberian | PC, Mac

Friday, April 10

  • BlockQuest Maker | Xbox One

  • Braveland Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One

  • Retro Tanks | Xbox One

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake | PS4

  • Obduction | Xbox One

  • RMX Real Motorcross | Switch

  • Rush Rover | Switch

  • Mini Railway | PC, Mac

  • Karma City Police | PC

  • Alder’s Blood | PC

  • Heal | PC

  • Group Project Simulator | PC

  • Tower Of God | PC

Saturday, April 11

  • Space Engineers | Xbox One

  • Tharsis | Switch

Sunday, April 12

  • Thrice In A Row | PC

