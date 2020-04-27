The Week In Games: Get Tactical, Gears!

Screenshot: Xbox Game Studios/ The Coalition

The newest Gears of War game drops this week and it is different than every previous game in the franchise. Because it ain’t a cover shooter. Gears Tactics is a turn-based strategy game.

I guess technically Gears Pop!, that mobile game that came out a while back, isn’t a cover shooter either. But nobody really cares about that game. I even played it for a few weeks when it came out and I barely remember it ever released. (Also the headline is a reference to Halo. Xbox synergy.)

Beyond Gears Tactics, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, April 27

Mosquitoes and Zombies | PC

Tuesday, April 28

Knock Harder | PC

Shattered Hourglass | PC

AdaptaTank | PC

The Inner Friend | PS4, Xbox One

Sakura Wars | PS4

Daymare: 1998 | PS4, Xbox One

Beyond The Underworld | PC

Wednesday, April 29

Active Neurons | PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One

Mahou Arms | PC

Wild Russia | PC

Unlanded | PC

Doudy | PC

Gears Tactics | PC

SnowRunner | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Moving Out | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Dread Nautical | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Shred! 2 | Xbox One

StarCrossed | Xbox One

Crawlers and Brawlers | Xbox One

Shank n’ Bake | PC, Mac

Riposte! | PC

Thursday, April 30

Book of Demons | PS4, Xbox One

Are You A Wizard | PC, Mac

Gotcha | PC

CuYo | PC

Levelhead | Xbox One

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | PC

Streets of Rage 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Strikers 1945 | PC

Sega Ages G-LOC Air Battle | Switch

Pocket Arcade Story | Switch

My Secret Pets! | Switch

War-Torn Dreams | Switch

Bubble | Switch

The Four Kings Casino and Slots | Switch

Ministry Of Broadcast | Switch

Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch

Mushroom Heroes | Switch

Code Romantic | PC

Cyber Battle 69 | PC

Family Mysteries 2: Echoes Of Tomorrow | PC, Mac

Puzzle Pelago - A Drag & Drop Economy | PC, Mac

Friday, May 1

Super Toy Cars 2 | Xbox One

Chop Is Dish | Xbox One

Arcade Spirits | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Robot Squad Simulator X | Xbox One

Miden Tower | Xbox One, PC

Gun Crazy | Switch

Fight The Horror | Xbox One

911 Operator Deluxe Edition | Switch

Swapperoo | Switch

Down The Rabbit Hole | PSVR

YoloMouse | PC

SpinZap | PC

Zombies Don’t Drive | PC

Briefcase Inc. | PC

Battle Team | PC

Roller Riot | PC

Saturday, May 2

Pair Matching Puzzle Connect | PC

Sunday, May 3