The Week In Games: Get Tactical, Gears!

The newest Gears of War game drops this week and it is different than every previous game in the franchise. Because it ain’t a cover shooter. Gears Tactics is a turn-based strategy game.
I guess technically Gears Pop!, that mobile game that came out a while back, isn’t a cover shooter either. But nobody really cares about that game. I even played it for a few weeks when it came out and I barely remember it ever released. (Also the headline is a reference to Halo. Xbox synergy.)
Beyond Gears Tactics, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, April 27
-
Mosquitoes and Zombies | PC
Tuesday, April 28
-
Knock Harder | PC
-
Shattered Hourglass | PC
-
AdaptaTank | PC
-
The Inner Friend | PS4, Xbox One
-
Sakura Wars | PS4
-
Daymare: 1998 | PS4, Xbox One
-
Beyond The Underworld | PC
Wednesday, April 29
-
Active Neurons | PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One
-
Mahou Arms | PC
-
Wild Russia | PC
-
Unlanded | PC
-
Doudy | PC
-
Gears Tactics | PC
-
SnowRunner | PS4, Xbox One, PC
-
Moving Out | PS4, Xbox One, PC
-
Dread Nautical | PS4, Xbox One, PC
-
Shred! 2 | Xbox One
-
StarCrossed | Xbox One
-
Crawlers and Brawlers | Xbox One
-
Shank n’ Bake | PC, Mac
-
Riposte! | PC
Thursday, April 30
-
Book of Demons | PS4, Xbox One
-
Are You A Wizard | PC, Mac
-
Gotcha | PC
-
CuYo | PC
-
Levelhead | Xbox One
-
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | PC
-
Streets of Rage 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Strikers 1945 | PC
-
Sega Ages G-LOC Air Battle | Switch
-
Pocket Arcade Story | Switch
-
My Secret Pets! | Switch
-
War-Torn Dreams | Switch
-
Bubble | Switch
-
The Four Kings Casino and Slots | Switch
-
Ministry Of Broadcast | Switch
-
Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch
-
Mushroom Heroes | Switch
-
Code Romantic | PC
-
Cyber Battle 69 | PC
-
Family Mysteries 2: Echoes Of Tomorrow | PC, Mac
-
Puzzle Pelago - A Drag & Drop Economy | PC, Mac
Friday, May 1
-
Super Toy Cars 2 | Xbox One
-
Chop Is Dish | Xbox One
-
Arcade Spirits | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
-
Robot Squad Simulator X | Xbox One
-
Miden Tower | Xbox One, PC
-
Gun Crazy | Switch
-
Fight The Horror | Xbox One
-
911 Operator Deluxe Edition | Switch
-
Swapperoo | Switch
-
Down The Rabbit Hole | PSVR
-
YoloMouse | PC
-
SpinZap | PC
-
Zombies Don’t Drive | PC
-
Briefcase Inc. | PC
-
Battle Team | PC
-
Roller Riot | PC
Saturday, May 2
-
Pair Matching Puzzle Connect | PC
Sunday, May 3
-
Undead Run | PC
-
Risky Floors | PC
-
Suspicious Spaceroads | PC
