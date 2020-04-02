Thanks To COVID-19, One Parent Used Pokemon To Teach His Kids Algebra

All The New Anime On Netflix In April

The Cheapest Copies Of Final Fantasy 7 Remake In Australia

There's A Pong RPG Coming Out This Spring

Gif: Atari, Kotaku

Last week Atari released a new Missile Command game. This week Atari announces a new Pong. Pong Quest, developed by UK design duo Chequered Ink, players explore fantasy dungeons inspired by other Atari classics while smacking balls back and forth. As silly as it sounds, it is a completely real game coming to consoles and PC later this spring.

Originally released in arcades in 1972, a year before my own release, Pong is a timeless classic with lots of room for improvement. Nearly five decades ago humanity was in a place where a square being bounced back and forth between two rectangles was endlessly enthralling. Nowadays we need things like power-ups, tongue-in-cheek humour, and extensive character customisation. Pong Quest has all of those things. It’s also got plenty of references to more interesting old Atari games, like Adventure and Centipede. Check it out.

It’s nice to see Atari, whatever it is these days, having fun with its older properties. Pong Quest will be available later this spring on Xbox, Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam.

More Pong

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

12-bests affiliate feature microsoft the-bests xbox xbox-one

The 12 Best Games For The Xbox One

You’re heading to the store to get an Xbox One right now, and need to know which games to get. Or you’re at work or in school, daydreaming about what you want to play next. Or maybe you’re suiting up for a battle in the console war, cinching on your armour and trying to remember which games will best help you make the argument for Microsoft’s new console. We’re here to help.
au deals feature final-fantasy final-fantasy-7-remake

The Cheapest Copies Of Final Fantasy 7 Remake In Australia

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to come out on April 10, but Aussie can get the game now.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles