How To Be A Great Dungeon Master

Lenovo Refreshes Legion Line-Up: Australian Specs, Pricing And Release Date

Press Sneak Out

This Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Is Too Much

Screenshot: Microsoft

Happy Friday: this special edition Xbox One X comes with glow-in-the-dark graffiti that says “No Future.” It’s probably right.

I wasn’t down with this Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X when it leaked on the Canadian Walmart website yesterday. Instead of something bright and neon-fuelled, it looked to me like the sort of colourful scrap metal you might use as a pillow if you lived in a scifi junkyard. But this glow-in-the-dark shit is my shit.

Image: Microsoft

Under normal circumstances, the phrase “No Future” would almost certainly qualify as the sort of bad virtual graffiti that tries to club you over the head with a game’s grim-dark themes. See “What happens when the food runs out?” in The Last of Us or “No one will keep us from death!” in Dishonored. Did you know things are not good in these worlds? Did the zombies, raging pandemics, and crumbling social orders not properly convey that? If not, check out the side of that concrete underpass.

But the year 2020 feels like it asks for something more. Apparently, it demands a a console that brings that obvious, needless graffiti out of the game and into our living rooms. It demands a console that reminds us “No future” even in the dark, even when it’s not on.

If I wasn’t already planning on buying the Xbox Series X I might make an exception for this One X just so I could be haunted by its relentlessly, prescient epigram every time existential dread keeps me up at night.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anime kotaku

How To Get Into Anime

So you want to get into anime. Buckle in. From outside, it looks like a big, scary and potentially fatal undertaking. And that's because it is.
1997 age-of-empires au diddy-kong-racing fallout feature final-fantasy-vii goldeneye-007 mario-kart-64 myth-the-fallen-lords nintendo-64 panzer-general-2 the-last-express theme-hospital total-annihilation turok zork-grand-inquisitor

1997 Was Probably The Best Year For Video Games

Whenever people look back at the games of old, the "golden age" often gets mentioned. But if we're being honest, you can arguably distil the golden age down to a single year: 1997.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles