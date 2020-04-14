This Week In Games: Fallout 76 Gathers Steam

After a stacked couple of weeks with Animal Crossing, DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Persona 5: Royal and indies left and right, the week is relatively quiet - save for Fallout 76's debut on Steam.

Fallout 76 is the biggest thing of the week, although there's some interesting gems elsewhere. Vampire: The Masquerade's visual novel finally comes to the Xbox, there's a dating sim in a retirement village, the digital adaptation of one of the best co-op board games ever made, and an Aussie neon-strewn brawler gets a Switch port.

Here's the tally for the week:

Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York | Xbox

Fallout 76: Wastelanders | PC, Xbox, PS4

Fallout 76 | PC (Steam)

Save Your Nuts | Xbox

SiNKR | Xbox

Path of Giants | Switch

Can Android Pray | Switch

Super Pixel Racers | Switch

Galaxy Warfighter | Switch

The Fox Awaits Me | Switch

Later Daters | PC, Switch

Hyper Jam | Switch

Rover Wars | PC, Switch

Theme Park Simulator | Switch

Finding Teddy 2 | Switch

Cryogear | Xbox, PC

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour | PS4

Eternal Radiance | PC

Main Assembly | PC

Spirit Island | PC

Receiver 2 | PC

Deadside | PC

Heavenworld | PC

Weed County | PC

City Destructor | PC

Virtual Battlegrounds | PCVR

DCS: Supercarrier | PC

Cyber Attack | PC

BadLads | PC

Devious Dungeon 2 | PC

Trailer time! Let's see how Hyper Jam is coming along.

Bit of a quiet week outside of what's happening in virtual West Virginia.

See anything you like this week?