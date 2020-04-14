This Week In Games: Fallout 76 Gathers Steam

Nintendo Says Stop Using Alcohol To Clean Your Joy-Cons

After a stacked couple of weeks with Animal Crossing, DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Persona 5: Royal and indies left and right, the week is relatively quiet - save for Fallout 76's debut on Steam.

Fallout 76 is the biggest thing of the week, although there's some interesting gems elsewhere. Vampire: The Masquerade's visual novel finally comes to the Xbox, there's a dating sim in a retirement village, the digital adaptation of one of the best co-op board games ever made, and an Aussie neon-strewn brawler gets a Switch port.

Here's the tally for the week:

  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York | Xbox
  • Fallout 76: Wastelanders | PC, Xbox, PS4
  • Fallout 76 | PC (Steam)
  • Save Your Nuts | Xbox
  • SiNKR | Xbox
  • Path of Giants | Switch
  • Can Android Pray | Switch
  • Super Pixel Racers | Switch
  • Galaxy Warfighter | Switch
  • The Fox Awaits Me | Switch
  • Later Daters | PC, Switch
  • Hyper Jam | Switch
  • Rover Wars | PC, Switch
  • Theme Park Simulator | Switch
  • Finding Teddy 2 | Switch
  • Cryogear | Xbox, PC
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour | PS4
  • Eternal Radiance | PC
  • Main Assembly | PC
  • Spirit Island | PC
  • Receiver 2 | PC
  • Deadside | PC
  • Heavenworld | PC
  • Weed County | PC
  • City Destructor | PC
  • Virtual Battlegrounds | PCVR
  • DCS: Supercarrier | PC
  • Cyber Attack | PC
  • BadLads | PC
  • Devious Dungeon 2 | PC

Trailer time! Let's see how Hyper Jam is coming along.

Bit of a quiet week outside of what's happening in virtual West Virginia.

See anything you like this week?

