This Week In Games: Fallout 76 Gathers Steam

After a stacked couple of weeks with Animal Crossing, DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Persona 5: Royal and indies left and right, the week is relatively quiet - save for Fallout 76's debut on Steam.
Fallout 76 is the biggest thing of the week, although there's some interesting gems elsewhere. Vampire: The Masquerade's visual novel finally comes to the Xbox, there's a dating sim in a retirement village, the digital adaptation of one of the best co-op board games ever made, and an Aussie neon-strewn brawler gets a Switch port.
Here's the tally for the week:
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York | Xbox
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders | PC, Xbox, PS4
- Fallout 76 | PC (Steam)
- Save Your Nuts | Xbox
- SiNKR | Xbox
- Path of Giants | Switch
- Can Android Pray | Switch
- Super Pixel Racers | Switch
- Galaxy Warfighter | Switch
- The Fox Awaits Me | Switch
- Later Daters | PC, Switch
- Hyper Jam | Switch
- Rover Wars | PC, Switch
- Theme Park Simulator | Switch
- Finding Teddy 2 | Switch
- Cryogear | Xbox, PC
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour | PS4
- Eternal Radiance | PC
- Main Assembly | PC
- Spirit Island | PC
- Receiver 2 | PC
- Deadside | PC
- Heavenworld | PC
- Weed County | PC
- City Destructor | PC
- Virtual Battlegrounds | PCVR
- DCS: Supercarrier | PC
- Cyber Attack | PC
- BadLads | PC
- Devious Dungeon 2 | PC
Trailer time! Let's see how Hyper Jam is coming along.
Bit of a quiet week outside of what's happening in virtual West Virginia.
See anything you like this week?
