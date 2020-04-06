This Week In Games: Final Fantasy 7 For Everyone Else

Community Review: Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Australians have had access to Final Fantasy 7 Remake for a while now, but anyone who bought digitally - and large chunks of the rest of the world - will finally get to play this week.

It's not the only game out this week, of course. AFL Evolution 2 gets a retail release this week - although I've heard some gamers were getting that one early, too - and the spiritual successor to Myst finally makes its way to consoles. Convoy looks like a neat roguelike as well.

But otherwise, it's all about the Cloud. Here's this week in games.

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake | PS4
  • Obduction | Xbox
  • Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories | PC, Switch
  • Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition | Xbox, Switch
  • Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike | Xbox, Switch
  • Ubongo | Switch
  • Fight Animals | Switch
  • Tharsis | Switch
  • RMX Real Motorcross | Switch
  • Rush Rover | Switch
  • Depixtion | Switch
  • Beholder 2 | Xbox
  • BlockQuest Maker | Xbox
  • Retro Tanks | Xbox
  • Braveland Trilogy | Xbox
  • The Last Turret | PC
  • Smartphone Tycoon Lite | PC
  • Agents: Biohunters | PC
  • Pattern | PC
  • Grim Valor | Switch
  • Blind Blade 2 | PC
  • Virtual Battlegrounds | PCVR
  • Xenovaders | PC

Let's get onto the trailers! It'll be a short list this week, for obvious reasons. I won't be using the final trailer for FF7R that's dropped recently, because that is hideously rife with spoilers. Seriously, don't watch it.

See anything you like?

  • zico @zico

    I really wish somehow I’d avoided that final trailer. I’m 15 hours in and am concerned it’s all near-end game content.

    0
    • WhitePointer @whitepointer

      I didn't watch it because I was already playing the game at that point.

      0
    • Vanit @vanit

      I haven't watched the trailer, but I'm 30 hours in and not near the end yet. :)

      0
      • zico @zico

        Oh yeah. Without giving anything away, what I’ve seen in the trailer wasn’t in the original and looks like it could be near the end of it. Enjoy!

        0
  • Vanit @vanit

    FF7 Remake is SO GOOD. Only weird thing has been the 1-2 times I got stuck on a sidequest and went to look it up I found nothing because no one else is talking about it yet.

    1

