This Week In Games: Final Fantasy 7 For Everyone Else

Australians have had access to Final Fantasy 7 Remake for a while now, but anyone who bought digitally - and large chunks of the rest of the world - will finally get to play this week.
It's not the only game out this week, of course. AFL Evolution 2 gets a retail release this week - although I've heard some gamers were getting that one early, too - and the spiritual successor to Myst finally makes its way to consoles. Convoy looks like a neat roguelike as well.
But otherwise, it's all about the Cloud. Here's this week in games.
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake | PS4
- Obduction | Xbox
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories | PC, Switch
- Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition | Xbox, Switch
- Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike | Xbox, Switch
- Ubongo | Switch
- Fight Animals | Switch
- Tharsis | Switch
- RMX Real Motorcross | Switch
- Rush Rover | Switch
- Depixtion | Switch
- Beholder 2 | Xbox
- BlockQuest Maker | Xbox
- Retro Tanks | Xbox
- Braveland Trilogy | Xbox
- The Last Turret | PC
- Smartphone Tycoon Lite | PC
- Agents: Biohunters | PC
- Pattern | PC
- Grim Valor | Switch
- Blind Blade 2 | PC
- Virtual Battlegrounds | PCVR
- Xenovaders | PC
Let's get onto the trailers! It'll be a short list this week, for obvious reasons. I won't be using the final trailer for FF7R that's dropped recently, because that is hideously rife with spoilers. Seriously, don't watch it.
PSA: Don't Watch The Latest Final Fantasy VII Remake Trailer
Early Saturday morning, the publisher Square Enix put out a new trailer for its upcoming video game Final Fantasy VII Remake. We here at Kotaku would like to offer some friendly words of advice: Don’t watch it.
See anything you like?
I really wish somehow I’d avoided that final trailer. I’m 15 hours in and am concerned it’s all near-end game content.
I didn't watch it because I was already playing the game at that point.
I haven't watched the trailer, but I'm 30 hours in and not near the end yet. :)
Oh yeah. Without giving anything away, what I’ve seen in the trailer wasn’t in the original and looks like it could be near the end of it. Enjoy!