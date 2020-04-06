This Week In Games: Final Fantasy 7 For Everyone Else

Australians have had access to Final Fantasy 7 Remake for a while now, but anyone who bought digitally - and large chunks of the rest of the world - will finally get to play this week.

It's not the only game out this week, of course. AFL Evolution 2 gets a retail release this week - although I've heard some gamers were getting that one early, too - and the spiritual successor to Myst finally makes its way to consoles. Convoy looks like a neat roguelike as well.

But otherwise, it's all about the Cloud. Here's this week in games.

Image: Obduction / Cyan

Final Fantasy 7 Remake | PS4

Obduction | Xbox

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories | PC, Switch

Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition | Xbox, Switch

Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike | Xbox, Switch

Ubongo | Switch

Fight Animals | Switch

Tharsis | Switch

RMX Real Motorcross | Switch

Rush Rover | Switch

Depixtion | Switch

Beholder 2 | Xbox

BlockQuest Maker | Xbox

Retro Tanks | Xbox

Braveland Trilogy | Xbox

The Last Turret | PC

Smartphone Tycoon Lite | PC

Agents: Biohunters | PC

Pattern | PC

Grim Valor | Switch

Blind Blade 2 | PC

Virtual Battlegrounds | PCVR

Xenovaders | PC

Let's get onto the trailers! It'll be a short list this week, for obvious reasons. I won't be using the final trailer for FF7R that's dropped recently, because that is hideously rife with spoilers. Seriously, don't watch it.

See anything you like?