The Doctor, The Disease, And The Division

The Last Of Us 2's Biggest Plot Points Have Leaked Online

The Making of Alien: Isolation

This Week In Games: Gears Goes XCOM

this week in games pc ps4 ps5 xbox one xbox series x switchImage: Gears Tactics

One week after a surprise XCOM sequel, we have another turn-based terror to explore: Gears Tactics.

The interesting flex from The Coalition and Splash Damage - Splash worked on Enemy Territory: Quake Wars, Dirty Bomb and Brink, so it's an interesting departure for them as well - fully launches on Xbox Game Pass and Steam later this week. It's the release with the most name recognition, although we are getting a new Streets of Rage this week too.

On the indie front, Switch gamers will get the solid Telling Lies FMV game, as well as Swapper, Ministry of Broadcast, Gun Crazy, 911 Operator and their own bit of tactical turn-based strategy in Dread Nautical. Those looking for more co-op games will be able to get their hands on Moving Out this week as well.

Here's the leaderboard for the week:

  • Gears Tactics (PC, Xbox)
  • Moving Out (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Telling Lies (Switch)
  • Nijala (Switch)
  • Dread Nautical (Switch)
  • Star Crossed (Switch)
  • Active Neurons (Switch)
  • Mushroom Heroes (Switch)
  • Ministry of Broadcast (Switch)
  • SEGA AGES: GLOC Air Battle (Switch)
  • Swapper (Switch)
  • Arcade Spirits (Switch)
  • 911 Operator (Switch)
  • Wartorn Dreams (Switch)
  • Gun Crazy (Switch)
  • Celestian Tales: Realms Beyond (PC)
  • Streets of Rage 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch)
  • Brave Alchemist Colette (PC)
  • WarriOrb (PC)
  • Sakura Wars (PS4)
  • Slime Rancher Deluxe Edition (PS4, Xbox)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign (PC, Xbox)
  • Daymare: 1998 (PC, Xbox)
  • The Inner Friend (Xbox)
  • SnowRunner (Xbox, PS4)
  • Antigraviator (Xbox)
  • Shred! 2 - ft Sam Pilgrim (Xbox)

Onto the trailers! We'll begin proceedings by reminding people how good Telling Lies is.

Decent mix of games this week. Note that if you've got an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you'll automatically get access to Gears Tactics, if that's your thing.

Gears Tactics Is An Authentic, Hybrid Strategy Game

Gears Tactics is determined to prove that it's not just another turn-based strategy game.

Read more

Moving Out Is The Silliness We Need In Our Lives Right Now

In these crazy times, sometimes it's the dumbest things that give us the most joy. Moving Out understands this, which is why it has a button to slap people.

Read more

Ministry Of Broadcast Is A Bleak Political Platformer That'll Really Get Your Blood Pressure Up

Ministry of Broadcast is a bleak game. In it, you play as Orange, a man living under a totalitarian regime where families are divided by a construct known as the Wall. The only way for Orange to see his family is if he conquers a reality TV show where deadly traps lie in wait. As you can imagine, the game has a lot to say about the state of modern society.

Read more

See anything you like this week?

Comments

  • stormo @stormo

    Its wild to think that in 2020 we're getting a new Sakura Wars game.

    0
  • foggy @foggy

    Gears Tactics isnt coming out for Xbox this week. There's no console release date set so it's going to be a while away.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

alien alien-isolation e3-2014 impressions tag-playstation sega the-creative-assembly

How The Alien In Alien: Isolation Works

The best kind of horror game doesn't need any guns. It doesn't need to scare you with difficult enemy encounters and shock value. Sometimes, silence is scarier than all of that.
au feature last-of-us-part-2 naughty-dog

The Last Of Us 2's Biggest Plot Points Have Leaked Online

If you were really looking forward to Ellie's upcoming adventure in Last of Us Part 2, huge PSA: you'll want to set up spoiler filters now.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles