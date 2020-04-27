This Week In Games: Gears Goes XCOM

Image: Gears Tactics

One week after a surprise XCOM sequel, we have another turn-based terror to explore: Gears Tactics.

The interesting flex from The Coalition and Splash Damage - Splash worked on Enemy Territory: Quake Wars, Dirty Bomb and Brink, so it's an interesting departure for them as well - fully launches on Xbox Game Pass and Steam later this week. It's the release with the most name recognition, although we are getting a new Streets of Rage this week too.

On the indie front, Switch gamers will get the solid Telling Lies FMV game, as well as Swapper, Ministry of Broadcast, Gun Crazy, 911 Operator and their own bit of tactical turn-based strategy in Dread Nautical. Those looking for more co-op games will be able to get their hands on Moving Out this week as well.

Here's the leaderboard for the week:

Gears Tactics (PC, Xbox)

Moving Out (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Telling Lies (Switch)

Nijala (Switch)

Dread Nautical (Switch)

Star Crossed (Switch)

Active Neurons (Switch)

Mushroom Heroes (Switch)

Ministry of Broadcast (Switch)

SEGA AGES: GLOC Air Battle (Switch)

Swapper (Switch)

Arcade Spirits (Switch)

911 Operator (Switch)

Wartorn Dreams (Switch)

Gun Crazy (Switch)

Celestian Tales: Realms Beyond (PC)

Streets of Rage 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch)

Brave Alchemist Colette (PC)

WarriOrb (PC)

Sakura Wars (PS4)

Slime Rancher Deluxe Edition (PS4, Xbox)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign (PC, Xbox)

Daymare: 1998 (PC, Xbox)

The Inner Friend (Xbox)

SnowRunner (Xbox, PS4)

Antigraviator (Xbox)

Shred! 2 - ft Sam Pilgrim (Xbox)

Onto the trailers! We'll begin proceedings by reminding people how good Telling Lies is.

Decent mix of games this week. Note that if you've got an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you'll automatically get access to Gears Tactics, if that's your thing.

Ministry Of Broadcast Is A Bleak Political Platformer That'll Really Get Your Blood Pressure Up Ministry of Broadcast is a bleak game. In it, you play as Orange, a man living under a totalitarian regime where families are divided by a construct known as the Wall. The only way for Orange to see his family is if he conquers a reality TV show where deadly traps lie in wait. As you can imagine, the game has a lot to say about the state of modern society. Read more

See anything you like this week?