This Week In Games: Your Mana Will Be Trialled

As the coronavirus crisis rolls on, one constant remains: new video game releases. This week is relatively slow compared to others but there's still a bunch of goodies coming out — including the highly anticipated Trials of Mana remake and motorbike sim MotoGP 20.

Check out what's coming out this week.

  • MotoGP 20 | PC, PS4, XBO, Switch
  • Trials of Mana | PC, PS4, Switch
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds | PC, PS4
  • Naruto Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto | Switch
  • Help Will Come Tomorrow | PC, PS4, XBO, PC
  • Dragon Marked For Death | PC
  • The Shattering | PC
  • Filament | PC
  • Cloudpunk | PC
  • ITTA | Switch, PC
  • Picross S4 | Switch
  • eSports Legend | Switch
  • SmileBASIC 4 | Switch
  • Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition | Switch

And if that wasn't enough, here's some juicy trailers.

While it's a relatively quiet week, there's still plenty of choices around. Will you be picking up anything new?

Trials Of Mana Has No Manual, So Here's How To Play It

The good news: Seiken Densetsu 3, the sequel to Secret of Mana, is finally available outside Japan for the first time, and it’s now called Trials of Mana. The bad news: Collection of Mana, the Switch game that includes Trials, doesn’t have a manual, and Trials is a complicated game. Here’s what you should know before you start.

  • cr33g @cr33g

    I'm thinking about picking up Trials of Mana for the PS4.

    I played the Secret of Mana 2018 remake for PS4 and while the original Super Nintendo classic is one of my all-time favourite games, the 2018 remake was a terribly disappointing experience. Frequent crashes, bugs, a huge difficulty curve near the end of the game, terrible voice acting... it was just a huge mess.

    I played the Trials of Mana demo a few weeks ago and honestly, it's not mind blowing, but I had fun and thought that this is how the previous Secret of Mana remake should have been made.

