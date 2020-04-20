This Week In Games: Your Mana Will Be Trialled

As the coronavirus crisis rolls on, one constant remains: new video game releases. This week is relatively slow compared to others but there's still a bunch of goodies coming out — including the highly anticipated Trials of Mana remake and motorbike sim MotoGP 20.

Check out what's coming out this week.

MotoGP 20 | PC, PS4, XBO, Switch

Trials of Mana | PC, PS4, Switch

Predator: Hunting Grounds | PC, PS4

Naruto Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto | Switch

Help Will Come Tomorrow | PC, PS4, XBO, PC

Dragon Marked For Death | PC

The Shattering | PC

Filament | PC

Cloudpunk | PC

ITTA | Switch, PC

Picross S4 | Switch

eSports Legend | Switch

SmileBASIC 4 | Switch

Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition | Switch

While it's a relatively quiet week, there's still plenty of choices around. Will you be picking up anything new?