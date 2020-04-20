This Week In Games: Your Mana Will Be Trialled

As the coronavirus crisis rolls on, one constant remains: new video game releases. This week is relatively slow compared to others but there's still a bunch of goodies coming out — including the highly anticipated Trials of Mana remake and motorbike sim MotoGP 20.
- MotoGP 20 | PC, PS4, XBO, Switch
- Trials of Mana | PC, PS4, Switch
- Predator: Hunting Grounds | PC, PS4
- Naruto Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto | Switch
- Help Will Come Tomorrow | PC, PS4, XBO, PC
- Dragon Marked For Death | PC
- The Shattering | PC
- Filament | PC
- Cloudpunk | PC
- ITTA | Switch, PC
- Picross S4 | Switch
- eSports Legend | Switch
- SmileBASIC 4 | Switch
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition | Switch
While it's a relatively quiet week, there's still plenty of choices around. Will you be picking up anything new?
