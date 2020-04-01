We Trashed An Office In Good Job!

Final Fantasy 7 Retrospective: Great Because It's Weird

Earlier today on our Twitch channel I checked out the Switch’s adorably chaotic Good Job! and realised I actually miss being in our office, even if it is located in Times Square. Good Job! is a pretty hilarious puzzle game that gives you simple tasks to do around an office, like setting up a projector or wrangling employees back into a meeting. That sounds simple at first glance, but before I knew it I was using a taut cord to launch heavy objects through glass walls and clumsily escorting employees on conveyor belts.

