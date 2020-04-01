We Trashed An Office In Good Job!

Earlier today on our Twitch channel I checked out the Switch’s adorably chaotic Good Job! and realised I actually miss being in our office, even if it is located in Times Square. Good Job! is a pretty hilarious puzzle game that gives you simple tasks to do around an office, like setting up a projector or wrangling employees back into a meeting. That sounds simple at first glance, but before I knew it I was using a taut cord to launch heavy objects through glass walls and clumsily escorting employees on conveyor belts.

Check out the stream archive to see how it all plays out. Follow us on Twitch for more streams too!