Well, This Is Awkward...

Aren’t you a little short to be Jedi? (Screenshot: @ccf_photomode, Twitter)
This week on Snapshots a lion taking a bath, a cool looking car, a creepy dude in a chair, a disturbing bonfire party, a happy baby, an ax-wielding killer in Animal Crossing and way too many Stormtroopers.
Control (Screenshot: @catsandbolts, Twitter)
The Division 2 (Screenshot: @G_Assassin90, Twitter)
Rise Of The Tomb Raider (Screenshot: @AlexCrowley94, Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (Screenshot: @Cordox1, Twitter)
Days Gone (Screenshot: @Jreg_gaming, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @DrCaligari72, Twitter)
Forza Horizon 4 (Screenshot: @NasserHomi, Twitter)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Screenshot: @SloopyDrew, Twitter)
Days Gone (Screenshot: @Photomodeaddict, Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @ccf_photomode, Twitter)
“Boys, I’m lost. Can you kind folks help a Jedi out?”
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.
