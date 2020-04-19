How To Be A Great Dungeon Master

Lenovo Refreshes Legion Line-Up: Australian Specs, Pricing And Release Date

Press Sneak Out

Well, This Is Awkward...

Aren’t you a little short to be Jedi? (Screenshot: @ccf_photomode, Twitter)

This week on Snapshots a lion taking a bath, a cool looking car, a creepy dude in a chair, a disturbing bonfire party, a happy baby, an ax-wielding killer in Animal Crossing and way too many Stormtroopers.

Death Stranding (Screenshot: Robert Burrell, Email)
Control (Screenshot: @catsandbolts, Twitter)
Doom Eternal (Screenshot: Bort Bearclok, Email)
The Division 2 (Screenshot: @G_Assassin90, Twitter)
Rise Of The Tomb Raider (Screenshot: @AlexCrowley94, Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (Screenshot: @Cordox1, Twitter)
Days Gone (Screenshot: @Jreg_gaming, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @DrCaligari72, Twitter)
Forza Horizon 4 (Screenshot: @NasserHomi, Twitter)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Screenshot: @SloopyDrew, Twitter)
Days Gone (Screenshot: @Photomodeaddict, Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @ccf_photomode, Twitter)

“Boys, I’m lost. Can you kind folks help a Jedi out?”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anime kotaku

How To Get Into Anime

So you want to get into anime. Buckle in. From outside, it looks like a big, scary and potentially fatal undertaking. And that's because it is.
au dd dungeon-master dungeons-dragons feature

How To Be A Great Dungeon Master

The idea of being a Dungeon Master in a tabletop RPG is, understandably, pretty daunting. A table full of people looking at you constantly, listening to your every word, stumbling clumsily through your well-crafted world with all the grace of an out-of-control semi-trailer? A nightmare by anybody’s standards. But don’t worry! You got this. We got this -- together. I’m going to tell you... The Three Golden Rules of DMing.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles