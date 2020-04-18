How To Be A Great Dungeon Master

Lenovo Refreshes Legion Line-Up: Australian Specs, Pricing And Release Date

Press Sneak Out

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The weekend is for needing to cut my hair, something I’ve been doing for years but which never leaving the house has caused me to put off until it’s actually going to be a pain to do. The weekend is also for playing video games.

Fortnite’s season getting extended gives me more time to catch up on the piles of challenges I’ve been ignoring, but I still need to actually sit down and do them. Plus I’ve finally convinced a friend to play it with me, which will be a nice way to spend time together. It’ll also be a nice break from Animal Crossing—I’ve been getting up far too early to check my turnip prices and then scream about my terrible turnip prices, so I need to step back a little.

What about you? What are you playing this weekend?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anime kotaku

How To Get Into Anime

So you want to get into anime. Buckle in. From outside, it looks like a big, scary and potentially fatal undertaking. And that's because it is.
1997 age-of-empires au diddy-kong-racing fallout feature final-fantasy-vii goldeneye-007 mario-kart-64 myth-the-fallen-lords nintendo-64 panzer-general-2 the-last-express theme-hospital total-annihilation turok zork-grand-inquisitor

1997 Was Probably The Best Year For Video Games

Whenever people look back at the games of old, the "golden age" often gets mentioned. But if we're being honest, you can arguably distil the golden age down to a single year: 1997.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles