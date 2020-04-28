Wildfire Is Finally Almost Done, And Is Looking Very, Very Cool

Wildfire, a game I first wrote about back in 2015, is finally almost done, and is looking very, very cool, combining 2D action with stealth and some interesting environmental controls. It’s out on PC next month.
Wildfire Is 2D Stealth, Only With Loads Of Fireballs
Wildfire is a 2D stealth game from a small four-man team, and it's already shaping up to be one of the more interesting takes on sneaking around that I've seen in a while.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink