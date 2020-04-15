A Very Silly Flowchart For Picking Your Next D&D Race

What We Remake

The Moment When Final Fantasy 7 Remake Truly Comes Alive

Wolfenstein Is Now A Board Game

Now that the recent Wolfenstein games have fleshed out the series’ canon and roster of characters, it’s time for a board game to come in, promise some plastic miniatures and, as they always do, ask for money on Kickstarter.

it’s a co-op dungeon crawler, so anyone who has played anything from Space Hulk to Imperial Assault will know how this goes down, as 1-4 players go on secret missions to try and kill Hitler.

While set in the 1960 universe of the recent games, the board game is also calling back to id’s originals, including miniatures for Mecha-Hitler and Hans Grosse.

As any major licensed Kickstarter is going to do by default, the game has already passed its funding goal. It looks pretty cool, but a couple of reservations: firstly, the board game manufacturing and publishing pipeline is in a shambles at the moment, and secondly, while the included miniatures look amazing, they also have to be cut off plastic sheets and assembled like model kits, which kinda sucks!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

cleaning coronavirus covid-19 feature tag-nintendo nintendo-customer-service nintendo-of-japan nintendo-switch switch

Nintendo Says Stop Using Alcohol To Clean Your Joy-Cons

You might have heard there’s currently a global pandemic going on. As a result you might be using things like alcohol and disinfect wipes to clean off your stuff, including your Switch. Nintendo says don’t, at least if your priority is not damaging the system’s finish. For many, it probably isn’t.
free games social-distancing tips

Games You Can Play For Free While Stuck At Home

By now, you’ve hopefully hopped on the social distancing train. As so many experts have suggested, it’s one of the best tactics for slowing the spread of covid-19. One possible side effect of social distancing is that you might find yourself with an uncontrollable urge to play a lot of video games. Thing is, playing a ton of new games can run up a huge tab. Sixty bucks for a new title here, sixty bucks for an annual online service there—it adds up, quickly.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles