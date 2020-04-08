Metal Gear Solid 2 Retrospective: Be Careful What You Wish For

Yoshi's Desert Planet

These Nintendo remakes are getting out of control.

And while, yeah, this is very much Just Two Things, I also want to point out the restraint/folly in not going for the more obvious route and making Yoshi the bounty hunter and Mario the weird, powerful baby.

These are all the work of concept artist and illustrator Mauricio Abril, whose portfolio you can see on his ArtStation page.

