Accomplishing Things In Animal Crossing Leaves Me Feeling Kinda Bummed

Final Fantasy VII Remake: The Kotaku Review

Hey History Games, The Nazis Were The Bad Guys

You Wanna Fight?

This week on Snapshots, a car on a basketball court, a creepy computer, a weird monster, a gorgeous field of flowers, an underwater tunnel and a tiny Star Wars creature with some attitude.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (Screenshot: @Rosapexa, Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @DpDwarf, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @catsandbolts, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @StefanieMcMaken, Twitter)
Death Stranding (Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus, Twitter)
Soul Calibur VI (Screenshot: @InquistorAles, Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Screenshot: @G_Assassin90, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @SindyJ_B, Twitter)
GT Sport (Screenshot: @Snow8098, Twitter)
Resident Evil 3 (Screenshot: @RDNA_2, Twitter)
The Division 2 (Screenshot: @Gorigoritoufu, Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @thejotamo, Twitter)

“So you think you can take me! I will kick your Jedi arse up and down this ship.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature strategy-games wargames world-war-two

Hey History Games, The Nazis Were The Bad Guys

I’m playing Slitherine’s Panzer Corps 2 at the moment and loving almost every minute of it. It’s one of the best turn-based strategy games in years, but there’s also something a bit off about it, something that’s troubling about a lot of historical strategy games: it has a little too much fun playing the Germans.
au easter easter-2020 what-are-you-playing-this-weekend

What Are You Playing Over The Easter Long Weekend?

Now is about the time most people would be prepping for a long weekend with family. That might still be the case for many, but with travel out of the question, chances are more video games are going to be on the menu for many.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles