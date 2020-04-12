You Wanna Fight?

This week on Snapshots, a car on a basketball court, a creepy computer, a weird monster, a gorgeous field of flowers, an underwater tunnel and a tiny Star Wars creature with some attitude.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @DpDwarf, Twitter)

Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @StefanieMcMaken, Twitter)

Death Stranding (Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus, Twitter)

Soul Calibur VI (Screenshot: @InquistorAles, Twitter)

Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @SindyJ_B, Twitter)

GT Sport (Screenshot: @Snow8098, Twitter)

Resident Evil 3 (Screenshot: @RDNA_2, Twitter)

The Division 2 (Screenshot: @Gorigoritoufu, Twitter)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @thejotamo, Twitter)

“So you think you can take me! I will kick your Jedi arse up and down this ship.”

