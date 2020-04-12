You Wanna Fight?

This week on Snapshots, a car on a basketball court, a creepy computer, a weird monster, a gorgeous field of flowers, an underwater tunnel and a tiny Star Wars creature with some attitude.
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (Screenshot: @Rosapexa, Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @DpDwarf, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @catsandbolts, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @StefanieMcMaken, Twitter)
Death Stranding (Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus, Twitter)
Soul Calibur VI (Screenshot: @InquistorAles, Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Screenshot: @G_Assassin90, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @SindyJ_B, Twitter)
GT Sport (Screenshot: @Snow8098, Twitter)
Resident Evil 3 (Screenshot: @RDNA_2, Twitter)
The Division 2 (Screenshot: @Gorigoritoufu, Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @thejotamo, Twitter)
“So you think you can take me! I will kick your Jedi arse up and down this ship.”
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink