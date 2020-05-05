Finally, Premiere Pro Added The One Thing Everyone Asked For

If you're someone that uses Premiere Pro frequently, or even infrequently, you need to know about this change.

Buried deep within the Satan hellpit that is the Adobe Creative Cloud app is a listing for "Beta apps". It's buried on the left hand side under Adobe's categories for social media tools, 3D & AR and Adobe Acrobat, so naturally you might have glossed over it or not even known it was there.

Inside, you'll find the option to install beta branches of all your regular Adobe suite tools. Now that's nothing new for a company, but what's super important here is that Adobe's Premiere Pro beta - finally - has added support for hardware accelerated video exports. What that means is instead of only using your Nvidia or AMD card for playback or basic video effects, the entire exporting process can leverage the power of your computer's GPU.

Naturally, the difference is massive. If you've got a properly decent rig - and most people who built PCs as video editing suites will - then you could see as much as a three or four-fold reduction in your exporting time. You can find the option in the Video tab of your export settings. It'll be the second box under the basic settings like resolution and frame rate, but instead of just being greyed out to "Software Encoding", you should have a new option that lets you select "Hardware Encoding".

In my case, I was exporting a half-hour long 1440p video for Iron Harvest. On a 3900X with 32GB RAM, that would normally take about half an hour to 35 minutes given that I'm exporting a 7GB video at reasonably high bitrate. (The video, incidentally, was this one.) With hardware accelerated exports, the whole video took seven minutes to encode. Video editors on Macs should be able to take advantage of this as well, as Adobe's beta supports AMD cards as well as Nvidia, although I can't offer any guidance on what the performance benefit is there.

About fucking time, Adobe. 7 minutes to export a 30+ minute 1440p video at a decent bitrate is more like it. pic.twitter.com/jHRgm8rfRA — alex (@dippizuka) May 3, 2020

Apart from the massive timesaving when encoding larger files, it should also mean that content creators don't have to wait quite as long when encoding H265/HEVC footage. H265/HEVC can be a lifesaver because you're getting roughly the same quality with a hugely reduced file size, which means your file takes a lot less time to upload, and less time before it's fully processed on YouTube's end.

It's a massive win for everyone, although remember: this is a beta, and an Adobe beta at that. You might run into crashes or weird errors, and please don't ask me to be your Adobe troubleshooter if you run into those. But for everyone else, especially all the content creators and gamers inside the Adobe ecosystem, this is an enormous change that will save you countless hours. To download the Premiere Pro beta, open up the "Beta Apps" tab on your Creative Cloud software and enjoy.