Amazon's PlayStation Sale Is Pretty Damn Good

Just like JB Hi-Fi, Amazon Australia has a ton of PlayStation hardware and games going for a song.

The deals can all be found here. The headline deals include discounts on the PlayStation VR + PlayStation Worlds pack, Death Stranding for just over $30, Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition for $16, and all of Sony's AAA classics for $16 as well. Nioh 2 is at a better price here as well, going for $49.

There are some other non-Days of Play related bargains available, too. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is back down to $68, and Two-Point Hospital is going for $49 on the Switch. The Pro Controller is selling for $76.50 as well, down from $99.95. And while it's not the best price historically, Switch Lites are going for $295 right now.

Most of the same offering as what JB had, with a couple of extra discounts on games like GT Sport and Spider-Man. It works out better if you've got Amazon Prime as well, although there's no extra indies in Amazon Australia's mix here.

For all of the current video game offers, head here.

