Amazon's PlayStation Sale Is Pretty Damn Good

Just like JB Hi-Fi, Amazon Australia has a ton of PlayStation hardware and games going for a song.

The deals can all be found here. The headline deals include discounts on the PlayStation VR + PlayStation Worlds pack, Death Stranding for just over $30, Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition for $16, and all of Sony's AAA classics for $16 as well. Nioh 2 is at a better price here as well, going for $49.

There are some other non-Days of Play related bargains available, too. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is back down to $68, and Two-Point Hospital is going for $49 on the Switch. The Pro Controller is selling for $76.50 as well, down from $99.95. And while it's not the best price historically, Switch Lites are going for $295 right now.

Most of the same offering as what JB had, with a couple of extra discounts on games like GT Sport and Spider-Man. It works out better if you've got Amazon Prime as well, although there's no extra indies in Amazon Australia's mix here.

For all of the current video game offers, head here.

If you didn't have enough to play on your PS4, now's the best time. Sony's just kicked off a massive digital and retail promotion around Australia, and naturally, JB has some very solid deals.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

