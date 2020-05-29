Amazon's Gaming Sale Just Got A Lot Better

The Best Couch Co-Op Games When You're Stuck At Home

It's a good time to be a gamer. Not only are there more amazing games to play than ever, but they have this wonderful habit of going on sale all the time.

Amazon Australia joined with other retailers this week by discounting a ton of PlayStation games. And while those deals are still available, there's a ton of non-PlayStation games and accessories in the mix as well, ranging from good deals on Switch physical games, Pro Controllers, and more.

Games like Darksiders Genesis are going for $39 (down from $59.95), Need for Speed Payback is only $19, the excellent Prey is going for $15 today, and the Saints Row 3 remastered is cheaper today for Switch users too.

This post has been updated since its original publication.

Most of the same offering as what JB had, with a couple of extra discounts on games like GT Sport and Spider-Man. It works out better if you've got Amazon Prime as well, although there's no extra indies in Amazon Australia's mix here.

For all of the current video game offers, head here.

JB Hi-Fi Has Some Cracking Gaming Deals

If you didn't have enough to play on your PS4, now's the best time. Sony's just kicked off a massive digital and retail promotion around Australia, and naturally, JB has some very solid deals.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

  • rowan @rowan

    Yeah but they are the WORST company. We should all stop using them and i really wish kotaku would show some social responsibility and not give them free advertising.

    0
    • finishedlast @finishedlast

      Free? You reckon there's no cookie on every one of those links so Kotaku gets a commission?

      0

