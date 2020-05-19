An Inside Look At The Studio Ghibli Museum

Screenshot: 三鷹の森ジブリ美術館 GHIBLI MUSEUM, MITAKA
As Kotaku previously posted, the Ghibli Museum has been uploading footage from the museum which is currently temporarily closed due to coronavirus covid-19.
The Ghibli Museum is notoriously strict about photography, so this is a rare chance to take a look inside—or, if you’ve already been, revisit some wonderful memories. Let’s have a look!
And now, here is the toilet.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink