And Now, Some Excellent Cardboard Gundam Heads

Let’s face it. Gundam designs are iconic and wonderful, especially the mecha heads. No wonder Twitter user Tomowo has been bringing them to life in cardboard.

Tomowo also has brought the Eva Unit-01 from Evangelion to life. Just look at all the parts that go into each head:

The finish results are excellent:

Check out Tomowo’s full collection of creations.

Follow him on Twitter for excellent Gundam creations.

