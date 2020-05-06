And Now, Some Excellent Cardboard Gundam Heads

Let’s face it. Gundam designs are iconic and wonderful, especially the mecha heads. No wonder Twitter user Tomowo has been bringing them to life in cardboard.
Tomowo also has brought the Eva Unit-01 from Evangelion to life. Just look at all the parts that go into each head:
①印刷するぅ pic.twitter.com/M2NUV5Zi2M
— トモヲ (@tomowo_PS2) May 3, 2020
⑤ハッてハガせるテープで仮止めするぅ pic.twitter.com/Cve4cyEfdL
— トモヲ (@tomowo_PS2) May 3, 2020
（完）遊ぶぅ～～～！???????????????? pic.twitter.com/uE1ClgGHqt
— トモヲ (@tomowo_PS2) May 3, 2020
The finish results are excellent:
やだ、ニューガンダム超カッコよ。
あと1週間もあるしもう一体いけるな( ˊ̱˂˃ˋ̱ )ウフフフ・・・ pic.twitter.com/InAKk77DOX
— トモヲ (@tomowo_PS2) April 30, 2020
LEDレーザーカッターで切れない白色のスチレンボードか、EVAシートをカットして防水ガンダム計画を実行したいな（手でも切れるけど…）#スキャンカットがあったらな pic.twitter.com/KBAbkN4UcF
— トモヲ (@tomowo_PS2) January 12, 2020
今回ちょっと小さめに作ったのがアダとなり、
大人がかぶると例のマスクみたいに、アゴがハミィ出てまう。 pic.twitter.com/4RW5kpQrym
— トモヲ (@tomowo_PS2) April 30, 2020
機動卓球戦士ガンダム行きマース！
結構シェイク持ちに慣れてきたYO！ pic.twitter.com/hCYRNHEvuU
— トモヲ (@tomowo_PS2) December 13, 2018
前は手で切っても1週間。
今はレーザーカットして2週間。
あれれ？
握力とか変な筋肉が痛くならないから良しとしよう。 pic.twitter.com/7DLElFo8bl
— トモヲ (@tomowo_PS2) July 15, 2019
高校の入学式はもちろんスーツ着用。 pic.twitter.com/M7yZCHP4j5
— トモヲ (@tomowo_PS2) April 6, 2019
ネオアメリカ代表アイアンガンダム。
搭乗者はタニーとけざき。 pic.twitter.com/Gvj0tAdngr
— トモヲ (@tomowo_PS2) July 15, 2019
Check out Tomowo’s full collection of creations.
吹き抜けが持たん時が来ているのだ。 pic.twitter.com/b1P9vEk7wu
— トモヲ (@tomowo_PS2) May 1, 2020
Follow him on Twitter for excellent Gundam creations.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink