And Now, Some More Gundam Sneakers

Over the years, we’ve seen official Gundam shoes as well as ones the iconic mecha anime inspired. Now, French sportswear brand Patrick is teaming up with Bandai for a line of Gundam sneakers.

The shoes are made in Japan and features all sorts of little nice touches that would please Amuro Ray or Char Aznable.

They’re priced at 24,200 yen ($US226 ($348)) with preorders starting kicking off on May 15 in Japan.