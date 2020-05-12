Pandemic: Hot Zone North America Is A Very Timely New Board Game

Telstra Wants To Pay Someone $25,000 To Review Video Games

Transform Into Monsters Using A Walkman In Pokémon Fusion-Inspired Cassette Beasts

And Now, Some More Gundam Sneakers

Image: Bandai

Over the years, we’ve seen official Gundam shoes as well as ones the iconic mecha anime inspired. Now, French sportswear brand Patrick is teaming up with Bandai for a line of Gundam sneakers.

The shoes are made in Japan and features all sorts of little nice touches that would please Amuro Ray or Char Aznable.

Image: Bandai

Have a look:

Image: Bandai
Image: Bandai
Image: Bandai

They’re priced at 24,200 yen ($US226 ($348)) with preorders starting kicking off on May 15 in Japan.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

canada cosplay feature star-wars

Star Wars Cosplayer Thrown To The Ground, Arrested For Carrying 'Plastic Gun'

A restaurant in Lethbridge, Canada last week thought it’d be fun for an employee to stand outside dressed as a Stormtrooper to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4. Instead, the woman in the costume ended up getting the cops called on her and her nose smashed up before being arrested.
au feature telstra

Telstra Wants To Pay Someone $25,000 To Review Video Games

If you love games and you love sharing your opinions on camera, then Telstra might have a job for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles