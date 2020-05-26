Animal Crossing: New Horizons: All The Fish And Bugs Leaving In June

If your Animal Crossing: New Horizons adventure has stalled, there's good news. While there's a whole bunch of rare fish and bugs you'll need to catch in May before they disappear, June in the Southern Hemisphere is set to bring a whole swarm of new critters to your island. Here's what's coming and going from Animal Crossing: New Horizons in May and June.

Fish Leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons In May

Barred Knifejaw - Found all day in the sea (medium shadow)

Char - Found 4pm to 9am in river clifftop ponds (medium shadow)

Cherry Salmon - Found 4pm to 9am in river clifftop ponds (medium shadow)

Golden Trout (Rare) - Found 4pm to 9am in clifftop rivers (medium shadow)

Guppy - Found 9am to 4pm in rivers (tiny shadow)

Mitten Crab - Found 4pm to 9am in rivers (small shadow)

Neon Tetra - Found 9am to 4pm in rivers (tiny shadow)

Ray - Found 4am to 9pm in the sea (very large shadow)

Seahorse - Found all day in the sea (tiny shadow)

Zebra Turkeyfish - Found all day in the sea (medium shadow)

Bugs Leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons In May

Cricket - Found 5pm to 8am on the ground

Flea - Found all day on villager's heads

Long Locust - Found 8am to 7pm on the ground

Mantis - Found 8am to 5pm on flowers

Migratory Locust - Found 8am to 7pm on the ground

Monarch Butterfly - Found 4am to 5pm near flowers

Orchid Mantis - Found 8am to 5pm on white flowers

Rice Grasshopper - Found 8am to 7pm on the ground

Violin Beetle - Found all day on tree stumps

Walking Stick - Found 4am to 8am and 5pm to 7pm on trees

That's a whole bunch of critters! Luckily, there'll be a couple of new ones to catch in June — including the rare Stringfish which can only be found in clifftop rivers.

Fish Arriving In Animal Crossing: New Horizons In June

Oarfish - Found all day in the sea (very large shadow)

Pond Smelt - Found all day in the river (small shadow)

Sea Butterfly - Found all day in the sea (tiny shadow)

Squid - Found all day in the sea (medium shadow)

Stringfish - Found 4pm to 9am in clifftop rivers (very large shadow)

Bugs Arriving In Animal Crossing: New Horizons In June

Dung Beetle - Found all day pushing snowballs

Emperor Butterfly - Found 5pm to 8am near flowers

Rajah Brooke's Birdwing - Found 8am to 5pm near flowers

While we haven't heard anything further about new events for the game, it's likely that winter in the Southern Hemisphere will also bring some fun new activities. Stay tuned to hear the latest news about what's coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons — and happy hunting!