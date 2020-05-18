How To Get Every Reward In Animal Crossing: New Horizons' International Museum Day Event

Monday is International Museum Day — and while you can't currently visit museums in person, you can take a range of virtual tours including in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. For one day only, the game is running a limited time International Museum Day Stamp Rally where players can collect unique plaques by visiting their island's museum. Here's how it works.

To kick off the International Museum Day event, you'll need to head into the museum and speak to Blathers. He'll give you three tasks — exploring the fish exhibit, the bug exhibit and the fossil exhibit. Note that the art gallery is not included in this event, and you can't obtain a unique item from this location.

In each exhibit, you'll find three stamp booths in various locations. It's randomised so your game will have stamp booths at different locations to your friends.

Here's what a stamp booth looks like.

You'll need to locate each of the three stamp booths in every museum room to obtain a prize. To get each stamp, simply interact with the booth and you'll get a shiny stamp for your collection.

Once you have all three stamps for a location, talk to Blathers. He'll reward you with one of three unique plaques — the fish plaque, the fossil plaque and the bug plaque. You are able to obtain all three plaques no matter what order you complete the stamp rally in.

Repeat these steps for every room and you'll soon have a lovely collection of shiny gold plaques for your home.

Happy hunting, everyone — and happy International Museum Day. We look forward to a time where we can visit local museums once more. Until then, virtual tours will have to do.