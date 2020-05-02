Assassin's Creed Game's Modern Day Sequences, Ranked

The announcement of a new Assassin’s Creed has inspired people to prove their taste and expertise by ranking the series’ main games. That’s nice, but how about we rank the most important parts of each Assassin’s Creed game, shall we?
From best to worst...
-
III’s Modern Day
-
Black Flag’s Modern Day
-
Rogue’s Modern Day
-
Brotherhood’s Modern Day
-
Revelations’ Modern Day
-
II’s Modern Day
-
Origins’ Modern Day
-
Odyssey’s Modern Day
-
AC1's Modern Day
-
Syndicate’s Modern Day
-
Unity’s Modern Day
-
Liberation’s Modern Day
Anything with Desmond in it > Anything else with modern day in AC.