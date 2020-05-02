Assassin's Creed Game's Modern Day Sequences, Ranked

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Devs Preemptively Shut Down Bullshit Concerns About Female Vikings

The announcement of a new Assassin’s Creed has inspired people to prove their  taste and expertise by ranking the series’ main games. That’s nice, but how about we rank the most important parts of each Assassin’s Creed game, shall we?

From best to worst...

  1. III’s Modern Day

  2. Black Flag’s Modern Day

  3. Rogue’s Modern Day

  4. Brotherhood’s Modern Day

  5. Revelations’ Modern Day

  6. II’s Modern Day

  7. Origins’ Modern Day

  8. Odyssey’s Modern Day

  9. AC1's Modern Day

  10. Syndicate’s Modern Day

  11. Unity’s Modern Day

  12. Liberation’s Modern Day

Comments

  • Weresmurf @weresmurf

    Anything with Desmond in it > Anything else with modern day in AC.

    0

assassins-creed assassins-creed-valhalla feature ubisoft

