Humble Bundle Round-Up: The Best Bundles And Deals For May 2020

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The Best Gaming Deals On PS4, Xbox, PC And Switch

The Best Deals From The Latest Nintendo eShop Sale

Automatic Weapons Are Taking The Fun Out Of Warzone's Gulag

Screenshot: Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Gulag is a special place: a small arena in the middle of a prison where two people fight so one of them can respawn. It helps set Warzone apart from every other battle royale out there. And now it’s being ruined by all manner of bullet hoses.

Thanks to Warzone’s latest update, new weapons are now available in the Gulag, namely a handful of assault rifles and submachine guns. Previously, players in the Gulag used to only spawn with a pistol or shotgun and some tactical equipment, like a stun grenade or flashbang. Now, you can try to pick off your opponent from afar with the M13, or charge across the room spraying bullets from the hip with the P90 like a coked up Tony Montana. A gun like the Ram-7 will let you do either. Gone are the days of every showdown being a micro-survival horror game. Now most of them play out like the paramilitary shootouts you get in the rest of Call of Duty multiplayer.

Gif: Activision

The old Gulag thrived on the tension of having limited weapons and being up close and person. Players were unleashed into a small labyrinth that looks like it was constructed out of subway bathrooms. With only so many shots in the chamber and every moment it takes to aim being precious, players tended to hurl themselves at one another in aggressive hail marys. It was all over in just a few seconds, but those few seconds could feel like an eternity. Any given Warzone match has up to 150 players; the Gulag gives you a better chance of getting to look your opponent in the face.

The addition of assault rifles and SMGs “expand the range of engagements in the Gulag,” Activision wrote in a blog post announcing the changes. And while that’s true, it comes at a cost. The odds of getting into a shotgun or pistol duel have been pushed down, and it’s now more likely that your Gulag match will feel just like any other encounter in Warzone, full of camping, stray bullets, and quick deaths. Now when I die in the Gulag, it tends to be from someone I never even got to see. And when I win it’s because I happened to get the jump on them and immediately pump them full of lead.

The Gulag was never perfect. Shotguns can be a mess and, in my opinion, tactical equipment adds an unnecessary level of chaos. It sucks getting killed because you ran into a stun grenade, and it’s much less fun when you kill someone else just because you happened to guess right when deciding which way to throw yours. If anything, I think more stuff should have been taken out of the Gulag rather than added.

Maybe pure knife fights would ultimately feel too one-dimensional. But the reason I love Warzone’s Gulag, so much that I don’t even feel that bad the first time I get killed during a match, is because of how focused and personal combat there feels. It’s the perfect antidote to the hundreds of deaths I’ve experienced because I got sniped from afar, bombed from overhead, or run over in a jeep. Bad luck may have landed me in the Gulag all those times, but it was never enough to keep me there.

With assault rifles and SMGs now in the mix, it feels harder to make my own good fortune. As a result, the Gulag feels like just another one of Warzone’s carnage palaces to be avoided.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature

Confessions Of JB Hi-Fi Reviewers

The humble JB Hi-Fi review. You’ve seen them in-stores, you’ve seen them go viral on social media. Sometimes they’re straight down the line, others are satirical or flat out hilarious. Every once in a while they absolutely hit the nail on the head. We spoke to numerous JB Hi-Fi ‘reviewers’. The men and women making you laugh to figure out the rules, regulations and weird little secrets behind the infamous JB Hi-Fi review. These are the confessions of JB Hi-Fi reviewers.
discount epic epic-games-store refund sale steam

Epic Games Store Apparently Offers Partial Refunds If A Game You Bought Goes On Sale

Have you ever bought a game digitally only for it to go on sale just a few days later? Annoying, right? Epic Games Store is reportedly streamlining the process of returning and repurchasing a game—so the buyer can take advantage of a late-breaking discount—with a new automated system, which appears to have been rolled out without the usual fanfare.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles