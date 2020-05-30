Aww, Apple Arcade's Got A Spongebob Game Now

The Last Of Us Part 2 Is Going For $49 In Australia

Screenshot: Nickelodeon

Every game platform or service worth its salt needs a Spongebob Squarepants game. Now’s Apple Arcade’s time. Spongebob: Patty Pursuit has arrived.

Patty Pursuit is a colourful auto-running platformer with plenty of jumping, stomping, wall-hopping, and treasure collecting. Plankton has kidnapped Spongebob’s friends and stolen the secret Krabby Patty formula, but for some reason left Spongebob free to perform a rescue and retrieval mission. That’s just bad planning.

Screenshot: Nickelodeon, Kotaku

The game is chock full of references to classic cartoon episodes, and it’s easy to catch them as the gameplay is pretty basic. Enjoyable, but simple, much like Spongebob himself.

Spongebob: Patty Pursuit is available now for subscribers to Apple Arcade. It’s something fun to do while fans wait for the Battle of Bikini Bottom remaster.

Speaking Of Which

