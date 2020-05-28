Backwards Compatible Games On Xbox Series X Will Support New Quick Resume Feature And HDR, Microsoft Says

Microsoft explained some of the ways the Xbox Series X will play older games even better than the hardware they were originally created for in a blog post this morning.

“Not only should gamers be able to play all of these games from the past, but they should play better than ever before,” Jason Ronald, who’s helping lead development on Xbox Series X, wrote in a post over on Xbox Wire. To that end he outlined the ways older games will play better on the next-gen hardware, aided in large part by the fact that they will run natively, making full use of the new CPU, GPU, and SSD.

Here’s a rundown of what that means:

Games will see “significant reductions in in-game load times.

They’ll support an “innovative HDR reconstruction technique” that adds HDR even to older games that didn’t originally have it.

Older game will also support Xbox Series X’s new quick resume feature that lets players swap between up to “at least” three games at a time.

The blog post also touted that certain backwards compatible games will benefit from other improvements including possible 4k resolutions and double framerates, meaning a game originally designed to run at 30 FPS will run at 60 FPS, while one designed to run at 60 FPS could run at 120 FPS.