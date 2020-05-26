The PlayStation Store Has Bargains On DayZ, The Sims 4, Borderlands 3 And More

The PlayStation Store currently has some cracking deals on a bunch of the latest titles including the entire Sims 4 console range, Red Dead Redemption 2 and a great price on the Super Deluxe Edition of Borderlands 3. There's also a bunch of solid games under the $23 range. Here's what's on offer.
Red Dead Redemption II is a highlight here with the game's Special Edition going for $39.95, down from the whopping price of $129.95. In the bundle, you'll get new story mode content like the bank robbery mission as well as a new outfit, horse, gang hideout, weapon stash and other gameplay bonuses. With Xbox Game Pass now offering Red Dead Redemption 2 basically for free, a deal like this for PlayStation 4 users feels very much needed.
You can also grab the Borderlands Super Deluxe Edition for $69.95 at the moment and while that's not a massive saving on the game itself, the pack includes the giant Season Pass, which is currently on sale for $60.76 on its own (and usually costs $75.95 standalone). The Borderlands 3 Season Pass comes with a hefty amount of story missions and hours more content.
Here's the best of the rest.
- A Hat in Time - $21.04
- A Way Out - $11.98
- AO Tennis 2 - $46.77
- Anthem - $19.99
- Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag - $8.95
- Assassin's Creed Unity - $13.95
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $24.95
- Battlefield 4 - $7.46
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition - $33.98
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition - $54.95
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition (Includes Season Pass) - $69.95
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe - $59.98
- Civilization VI Expansion Bundle - $44.96
- Close to the Sun Digital Deluxe - $17.95
- DayZ - $30.95
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $29.98
- DiRT 4 - $13.45
- Dragon Age Inquisition Deluxe Edition - $11.95
- Dying Light - $17.95
- Elite Dangerous - $13.45
- Fallout 76 (Includes Wastelanders) - $39.95
- Far Cry 4 - $13.95
- GTA V Premium Online Edition + Great White Shark Card Bundle - $24.95
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition - $19.45
- Lego Harry Potter Collection - $24.95
- Lego Jurassic World - $15.95
- Lego Marvel's Avengers Deluxe Edition - $24.95
- Mad Max - $13.95
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $30.95
- LIMBO + Inside - $11.95
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Edition - $59.95
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $39.95
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition - $8.95
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $60.45
- The Crew 2 - $17.95
- The Division - $13.95
- The Evil Within - $9.98
- The Forest - $24.95
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition - $22.95
- The Sims 4 + Cats & Dogs Bundle - $34.97
- The Sims 4: Realm of Magic DLC - $22.46
- The Sims 4: Vampires DLC - $22.46
- The Sims 4: Parenthood DLC - $22.46
- The Sims 4: Dine Out DLC - $22.46
- The Sinking City - $17.95
- Trackmania Turbo - $17.95
- TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge - $17.95
- UFC 3 - $11.98
- Ultimate Chicken Horse - $16.45
- Wandersong - $14.95
- Watch_Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition - $24.95
- Wolfenstein: The New Order - $13.95
Weekend Deals
There's also a handful of limited time deals currently going, including Nioh 2 for $69.95. Some of these deals are listed as 'weekend offers' so you'll only have a short time to grab them.
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories - $59.46
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $62.95
- My Hero One's Justice 2 Deluxe Edition (Includes Season Pass) - $77.95
- Nioh 2 - $69.96
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - $69.95
- Overcooked! 2 - $15.47
- Spellbreak: Mystic Founder's Pack - $45.57
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $26.96
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution - $41.96
You can check out the rest of what's on offer at the PlayStation Store Australian page.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink