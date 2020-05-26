The PlayStation Store Has Bargains On DayZ, The Sims 4, Borderlands 3 And More

The PlayStation Store currently has some cracking deals on a bunch of the latest titles including the entire Sims 4 console range, Red Dead Redemption 2 and a great price on the Super Deluxe Edition of Borderlands 3. There's also a bunch of solid games under the $23 range. Here's what's on offer.

Red Dead Redemption II is a highlight here with the game's Special Edition going for $39.95, down from the whopping price of $129.95. In the bundle, you'll get new story mode content like the bank robbery mission as well as a new outfit, horse, gang hideout, weapon stash and other gameplay bonuses. With Xbox Game Pass now offering Red Dead Redemption 2 basically for free, a deal like this for PlayStation 4 users feels very much needed.

You can also grab the Borderlands Super Deluxe Edition for $69.95 at the moment and while that's not a massive saving on the game itself, the pack includes the giant Season Pass, which is currently on sale for $60.76 on its own (and usually costs $75.95 standalone). The Borderlands 3 Season Pass comes with a hefty amount of story missions and hours more content.

Here's the best of the rest.

A Hat in Time - $21.04

A Way Out - $11.98

AO Tennis 2 - $46.77

Anthem - $19.99

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag - $8.95

Assassin's Creed Unity - $13.95

Batman: Arkham Collection - $24.95

Battlefield 4 - $7.46

Battlefield V Year 2 Edition - $33.98

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition - $54.95

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition (Includes Season Pass) - $69.95

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe - $59.98

Civilization VI Expansion Bundle - $44.96

Close to the Sun Digital Deluxe - $17.95

DayZ - $30.95

Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $29.98

DiRT 4 - $13.45

Dragon Age Inquisition Deluxe Edition - $11.95

Dying Light - $17.95

Elite Dangerous - $13.45

Fallout 76 (Includes Wastelanders) - $39.95

Far Cry 4 - $13.95

GTA V Premium Online Edition + Great White Shark Card Bundle - $24.95

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition - $19.45

Lego Harry Potter Collection - $24.95

Lego Jurassic World - $15.95

Lego Marvel's Avengers Deluxe Edition - $24.95

Mad Max - $13.95

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $30.95

LIMBO + Inside - $11.95

Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Edition - $59.95

Red Dead Redemption 2 - $39.95

Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition - $8.95

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $60.45

The Crew 2 - $17.95

The Division - $13.95

The Evil Within - $9.98

The Forest - $24.95

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition - $22.95

The Sims 4 + Cats & Dogs Bundle - $34.97

The Sims 4: Realm of Magic DLC - $22.46

The Sims 4: Vampires DLC - $22.46

The Sims 4: Parenthood DLC - $22.46

The Sims 4: Dine Out DLC - $22.46

The Sinking City - $17.95

Trackmania Turbo - $17.95

TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge - $17.95

UFC 3 - $11.98

Ultimate Chicken Horse - $16.45

Wandersong - $14.95

Watch_Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition - $24.95

Wolfenstein: The New Order - $13.95

Weekend Deals

There's also a handful of limited time deals currently going, including Nioh 2 for $69.95. Some of these deals are listed as 'weekend offers' so you'll only have a short time to grab them.

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories - $59.46

My Hero One's Justice 2 - $62.95

My Hero One's Justice 2 Deluxe Edition (Includes Season Pass) - $77.95

Nioh 2 - $69.96

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - $69.95

Overcooked! 2 - $15.47

Spellbreak: Mystic Founder's Pack - $45.57

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $26.96

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution - $41.96

You can check out the rest of what's on offer at the PlayStation Store Australian page.