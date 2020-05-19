Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The Best Gaming Deals On PS4, Xbox, PC And Switch

The Best Deals From The Latest Nintendo eShop Sale

Confessions Of JB Hi-Fi Reviewers

The Best Deals From The Latest Nintendo eShop Sale

nintendo eshop sale

Nintendo's latest sale is now live in the eShop and there's a bunch of fantastic indie and AAA games going cheap. With NBA 2K20 going for a whopping $4.49 and a bunch of other stand-outs, it's well worth checking out.

NBA 2K20 is the latest in the long-running basketball franchise and is going for a steal on multiple platforms right now including Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This does come with a minor caveat — the game includes microtransactions, a feature which has long been criticised. Still, $4.49 is fantastic for a game that was going for $49.95 just last week.

Outside of this killer deal, there's a bunch of great games to discover. These are the latest and greatest deals from the latest Nintendo eShop sale.

  • 2064: Read Only Memories Integral - $3.80
  • 39 Days to Mars - $11.38
  • Ape Out - $11.25
  • Aragami: Shadow Edition - $22.49
  • Blacksad - $30.00
  • Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King - $9.99
  • Brawlout - $15.00
  • Call of Cthulhu - $34.97
  • Cooking Simulator - $20.10
  • Deponia - $15.00
  • Devil May Cry - $17.97
  • Devil May Cry 2 - $17.97
  • Dragon's Dogma - $26.56
  • Earthlock - $7.50
  • Felix the Reaper - $12.75
  • Glass Masquerade 2 - $14.40
  • Guilty Gear - $9.75
  • Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R - $14.62
  • Half Past Fate - $19.49
  • Hand of Fate 2 - $11.99
  • Headsnatchers - $7.65
  • Hyper Light Drifter - $15.00
  • KILL la KILL: IF - $27.00
  • Legrand Legacy - $15.00
  • Megaman: Legacy Collection - $15.26
  • Megaman: Legacy Collection 2 - $15.26
  • Megaman X: Legacy Collection - $14.97
  • Megaman X: Legacy Collection 2 - $14.97
  • Megaman 11 - $19.97
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom - $26.55
  • Monster Energy Supercross - $24.00
  • Monster Hunter: Generations - $31.98
  • My Brother Rabbit - $2.25
  • MXGP 3 - $13.50
  • NBA 2K20 - $4.49
  • Night Trap - $3.59
  • Oddworld Munch's Oddysee - $30.00
  • Okami HD - $14.97
  • Old Man's Journey - $2.99
  • Onimusha - $14.97
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $19.97
  • Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition - $24.00
  • Syberia 1 + 2 - $16.30
  • What the Golf? - $22.49
  • Zumba: Burn it Up - $42.00

There's plenty of awesome indie hits for a great price here. Anything catch your eye?

Felix The Reaper Is A Tender Puzzle Game About Gruesome Deaths

Felix the Reaper is a puzzle game described by developer Kong Orange as a “romantic comedy about the life of Death.” That’s a pretty apt description, but here’s my crack: Final Destination meets Crypt of the Necrodancer (minus the rhythm element). The game, coming to consoles and PC October 17, bursts with wit and care in its puzzling, presentation and even its tongue-in-cheek loading screens. Felix the Reaper’s story and simple showmanship elevate a decent puzzle game to something worth picking up.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

before-you-start feature grand-theft-auto gta gta-v

Tips For Playing GTA V

Grand Theft Auto V is a very good game. It's also really large and complex. Tons of things to do. Many sights to see. Lots of options. Think of it as a vacation. Can we give you some advice? Here are some tips for getting the most of out of GTA V. No spoilers, just some tips to make your play time as pleasant as possible.
apple area-f2 feature google lawsuit rainbow-six-siege ubisoft

Ubisoft Sues Google And Apple Over Rainbow Six Siege Clone [Update]

Ubisoft isn’t happy about Area F2, a free-to-play shooter on the Google Play and Apple App Store that appears to be a clone of their successful game, Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft is now suing to remove the game from the popular mobile app marketplaces.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles