The Best Deals From The Latest Nintendo eShop Sale

Nintendo's latest sale is now live in the eShop and there's a bunch of fantastic indie and AAA games going cheap. With NBA 2K20 going for a whopping $4.49 and a bunch of other stand-outs, it's well worth checking out.

NBA 2K20 is the latest in the long-running basketball franchise and is going for a steal on multiple platforms right now including Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This does come with a minor caveat — the game includes microtransactions, a feature which has long been criticised. Still, $4.49 is fantastic for a game that was going for $49.95 just last week.

Outside of this killer deal, there's a bunch of great games to discover. These are the latest and greatest deals from the latest Nintendo eShop sale.

2064: Read Only Memories Integral - $3.80

39 Days to Mars - $11.38

Ape Out - $11.25

Aragami: Shadow Edition - $22.49

Blacksad - $30.00

Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King - $9.99

Brawlout - $15.00

Call of Cthulhu - $34.97

Cooking Simulator - $20.10

Deponia - $15.00

Devil May Cry - $17.97

Devil May Cry 2 - $17.97

Dragon's Dogma - $26.56

Earthlock - $7.50

Felix the Reaper - $12.75

Glass Masquerade 2 - $14.40

Guilty Gear - $9.75

Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R - $14.62

Half Past Fate - $19.49

Hand of Fate 2 - $11.99

Headsnatchers - $7.65

Hyper Light Drifter - $15.00

KILL la KILL: IF - $27.00

Legrand Legacy - $15.00

Megaman: Legacy Collection - $15.26

Megaman: Legacy Collection 2 - $15.26

Megaman X: Legacy Collection - $14.97

Megaman X: Legacy Collection 2 - $14.97

Megaman 11 - $19.97

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom - $26.55

Monster Energy Supercross - $24.00

Monster Hunter: Generations - $31.98

My Brother Rabbit - $2.25

MXGP 3 - $13.50

NBA 2K20 - $4.49

Night Trap - $3.59

Oddworld Munch's Oddysee - $30.00

Okami HD - $14.97

Old Man's Journey - $2.99

Onimusha - $14.97

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $19.97

Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition - $24.00

Syberia 1 + 2 - $16.30

What the Golf? - $22.49

Zumba: Burn it Up - $42.00

There's plenty of awesome indie hits for a great price here. Anything catch your eye?