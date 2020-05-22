Saints Row The Third Remastered Still Feels Like A Relic

How The Makers Of Mafia 3 Lost Their Way

Humble Bundle Round-Up: The Best Bundles And Deals For May 2020

Borderlands 3's Next Big Expansion Will Be A Western

Screenshot: Gearbox

Gearbox announced the third big expansion for Borderlands 3 today. It’s called Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption. It’s a western (sling those 87 bazillion guns, Vault Hunters) and it’s out on June 25.

Announced during today’s episode of “The Borderlands Show,” Bounty of Blood will be all about “revenge and redemption” (like a certain other western-themed game). Players will visit a new planet and help defend a frontier town, Vestige, against monster-riding mercenaries. If that’s not enough of a Borderlands-themed word scramble for you, there’s also the Jet Beast, a unique ride that’s half velociraptor, half jet-powered Harley. It’s the only vehicle in the campaign; the Catch-a-Ride stations won’t spawn anything else. As you play, you can fix up and rebuild Vestige.

Gearbox also shed the barest of details on the fourth—and final planned—expansion. “There will be gameplay and audio and visuals,” said Cox.

Players who have the season pass—which sells individually for $US50 ($76) but is also included in both the Super Deluxe and Collector’s editions of Borderlands 3—get access to all four expansions, including Bounty of Blood. Otherwise, these add-ons are purchasable piecemeal for $US15 ($23).

Gearbox also offered details on the upcoming Takedown—endgame raids with tough-as-nails enemies—“Takedown at the Guardian Breach.” Whereas the previous takedown, “Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite,” was all about shooting your way through hordes of enemies, this one will feature puzzles and even some platforming. But best of all, the gravity appears reduced—not quite to the moon-walking levels of Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, but still more than standard Pandora 1.0x gravity. It comes out June 4—the same day Borderlands 3’s current event, “Revenge of the Cartels,” wraps up.

More from the Borderlands:

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

ferociouslysteph safety-advisory-council streaming twitch

Twitch's Safety Advisory Council Rollout Has Been A Disaster

Last week, Twitch announced a new Safety Advisory Council intended to provide input on some of Twitch’s most pernicious issues, including work-life balance, safety and moderation, and protection of marginalised groups. The council is made up of social media experts as well as a small handful of streamers. One of those streamers, Steph “FerociouslySteph” Loehr, almost immediately became the focal point of Twitch’s latest controversy—and a whole mess of harassment.
au switch

Some Of The Cancelled Games Nintendo Could Revive

Last year rumours swirled that Nintendo had opted to revive a once-officially cancelled game. We still don't know whether the rumour was true, but a look back at the Japanese company's history reveals no shortage of IP that could be dug out of the closet. Let's say Nintendo did want to bring a game back from the dead. Here's what they would have to pick from.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles