China Isn't Cancelling Its Biggest Game Show

Photo: ChinaJoy2019, Official Site

While E3 and the Tokyo Game Show have been scrapped in favour of virtual events, China Joy will go forward as planned—as an in-person event. 

As Shanghai Daily reports, the show will be held from July 31 to August 3. Special measures will be in place to help keep visitors and exhibitors safe.

Besides submitting to temperature checks, attendees will need to disclose their real name as well as show valid ID and health code tracking app. According to South China Morning Post, the app gives each Chinese citizen a colour to denote whether or not they could be carrying the novel coronavirus. 

The layout at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre will also be staggered to help enforce some semblance of social distancing.

Last year, China Joy hosted over 364,700 visitors during the four-day show. 

