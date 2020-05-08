How Local Developers Are Coping With The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Best JRPG Soundtracks

The Internet Reacts To Xbox Series X 'Gameplay' Trailers

Chinese Anime Fans Send 10,000 Face Masks To Japanese City

Image: YorishigeNumazu

The anime Love Live! Sunshine!! is set in the Japanese seaside city of Numazu. Recently, mayor Shuichi Yorishige showed boxes of face masks that Chinese anime fans had sent.

The city has become a destination for anime fans, who want to tour the location that was recreated in the Love Live! Sunshine!! anime. According to Yorishige, the message from the Chinese fans was they always get lots of affection from everyone in Numazu and wanted to express their gratitude. The fans sent the city 10,000 face masks.

The mayor thanked them from the city from the bottom of his heart.

Due to coronavirus covid-19, the Japanese tourism industry has been brought to a standstill. When it has passed, hopefully, those fans can return to the city they love. For those who haven’t visited Numazu, website Like a Fish in Water has a wonderful anime pilgrimage guide. Have a look

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature jrpg jrpgs music thebests

The Best JRPG Soundtracks

JRPGs are games designed to use a bunch of talking and combat as an excuse to blast killer soundtracks at you for hours and hours on end.
au cd-projekt-red cyberpunk-2077

Cyberpunk 2077 Has First-Person Sex Scenes, Will Let You Customise Your Genitals

Ratings agencies around the world, it seems, are finally starting to talk about Cyberpunk 2077. We already got some interesting details from the Classification Board's redacted report, and Thursday morning, America's ESRB offered some extra nuggets.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles