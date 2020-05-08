Chinese Anime Fans Send 10,000 Face Masks To Japanese City

The anime Love Live! Sunshine!! is set in the Japanese seaside city of Numazu. Recently, mayor Shuichi Yorishige showed boxes of face masks that Chinese anime fans had sent.
The city has become a destination for anime fans, who want to tour the location that was recreated in the Love Live! Sunshine!! anime. According to Yorishige, the message from the Chinese fans was they always get lots of affection from everyone in Numazu and wanted to express their gratitude. The fans sent the city 10,000 face masks.
５月７日(木)、中国の『ラブライブ！サンシャイン!!』のファンの皆様から「僕達はいつも沼津の皆さんから愛を受け取り、いつもお世話になっているので、感謝の気持ちを伝えたかった。」と、マスク１万枚が寄付されました。
『山川異域 風月同天 』
沼津市民を代表し、心より感謝申し上げます‼️ pic.twitter.com/HQI0iBqarB
— よりしげ秀一 (@YorishigeNumazu) May 7, 2020
The mayor thanked them from the city from the bottom of his heart.
Due to coronavirus covid-19, the Japanese tourism industry has been brought to a standstill. When it has passed, hopefully, those fans can return to the city they love. For those who haven’t visited Numazu, website Like a Fish in Water has a wonderful anime pilgrimage guide. Have a look.
