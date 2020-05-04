Chinese Exoskeleton Is Basically Death Stranding Cosplay

Redacted Cyberpunk 2077 Classification Report Contains Dildos, Decapitations, Implied Sexual Assault And More

A Chinese food delivery company has been testing an exoskeleton its couriers could wear which would allow them to carry a lot more stuff. And while they’re at it look like the world’s most expensive Death Stranding cosplayers.

The suits are made by ULS Robotics, a firm that specialises in the research of exoskeletons to help workers lift loads in industries like transport, mail and logistics.

In this specific case, though, its Ele.me, China’s answer to DoorDash/Uber Eats, whose decision to test a ULS suit using large stacked boxes on a courier’s back will look pretty familiar to anyone who has been near video games for the past few years.

Even that news tweet and its accompanying video mentions comparisons with Death Stranding.

The isolation, the remote communication, now exoskeleton-wearing couriers...it would be nice if we got a bit more breathing space between apocalyptic video games that are supposed to set decades into the future and the present day, thanks.

