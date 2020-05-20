Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: Get A Nintendo Switch Lite For $3 Or A PlayStation 4 for $4

Humble Bundle Round-Up: The Best Bundles And Deals For May 2020

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020 has been relatively low-key for gamers this week, but deals are about to heat up fast. As part of Click Frenzy's 'Go Nuts' instant deals, Nintendo Switch Lite consoles are being offered for $3 and the PlayStation 4 will be on sale for $4. As always, there is a catch.

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020 is currently in full swing with a bunch of great offers now live on games, computers and accessories.

Alongside the deals currently listed, Click Frenzy is hosting a range of 'Go Nuts' deals. These deals are pop-up and depend on a quick trigger finger and good luck. Offers are limited time and will be quick to sell out, so you'll need to stay tuned to the Click Frenzy website if you're keen.

These are the relevant deals going live at some point between now and Thursday:

  • PlayStation 4 Console: $4
  • Nintendo Swtich Lite: $3
  • Apple MacBook Air 13" Laptop: $17
  • Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case: $2
  • Apple iPhone 11 64GB: $12
  • Kindle eReader: $2
  • Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera: $6
  • UE Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker: $1
  • Lego Roller Coaster Set: $5

The go live times are currently unconfirmed.

To access these deals and find out when they're going live, you will need to be a member of the Click Frenzy website. You can sign up for a free account here.

Click Frenzy ends Thursday May 21, but there's still plenty of time to hop in and grab a bargain.

Good luck!

Comments

  • a.x. @ax

    any of these gone live yet?

    0
  • Hippy @hippy

    Come on guys; does anyone actually get this deal? i mean sure maybe they have 1-2 consoles in stock; but really?

    0

