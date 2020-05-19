The 5 Best Headphone Deals Right Now

We're in full Click Frenzy Mayhem mode with deals flying left and right but if all you want is a new pair of headphones to block out the madness, here's the best five deals on headphones going right now.

If what you want in a pair of headphones is style and quality, the Beats Solo Pros are some of the best on the market. The Beats brand hasn't always been lauded for sound quality but since Apple has offered its input, it's definitely upped the ante on that aspect and it shows with the Solo Pros.

Sony's WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones have made many top product lists thanks to both their comfort and quality. The difference between these and the Beats Solo Pros will mostly come down to preference and which one fits nicer around your head.

If you're not ready to throw more than $300 at a pair of headphones, the Sennheiser Momentum 2 around-ear headphones have been slashed by 50 per cent. They're probably not as impressive as the above two but they'll still deliver some decent sound quality if that's all you're looking for.

If $50 is all you're willing to spend but you also want noise-cancelling headphones, it's not totally impossible. Sony's entry-level MDRZX110NCs are available for just $48 and will block out a decent amount of noise for such a budget product.

Maybe you just want a pair of earphones for your morning jogs? You're in luck because JBL's Endurance PEAK earbuds are slashed down to just $89 for Click Frenzy Mayhem. That's a saving of 55%.

The Best Click Frenzy Deals From Catch Click Frenzy is well and truly underway at Catch and you can score yourself a bargain on basically anything. Catch's offering discounted Sheridan sheets if you're feeling boujee as well as cookware sets and bargain headphones. Read more

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.