Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: Grab A Killer Deal On NBN 100/20 With Aussie Broadband

If you're currently working from home you might be lamented your terrible internet speeds. Luckily, there's a solution — Aussie Broadband is coming in clutch with some killer deals on NBN plans, including NBN 100/20 for $79 a month. Most of their plans are now at least $10 a month cheaper, making them more affordable than ever. Check out all the deals below.

While NBN 12 and NBN 250 are not part of the discounted range, there's still plenty on offer here.

All deals are valid for the first six months of your plan, after which the discount will revert to its original pricing. Every plan is contract free so you can dip out whenever you like — even after the first six months of the deal ends.

The standout deal here is the NBN 100/20 plan, discounted to $79 a month. It's normally $89 a month — and while that may not seem like a steep discount, the cost adds up in the long run. With this deal, you'll get 86Mbps of speed in the evening.

To activate the promotion, you'll need to input the MAYHEM promo code before 11:59pm AEST Thursday May 21.

With your local internet likely dealing with a higher-than-usual load lately, it might just be time for a much-needed upgrade.

