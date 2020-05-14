Epic Unveils A Graphics Demo 'Running On PS5'

I Despise Joy Con Drift, But I'm Learning To Live With It

The Xbox Series X Has 60 FPS As 'Standard', But It's Not Guaranteed

Cloud Always Wears A Dress In This Final Fantasy VII Mod

Why only have Cloud wear a dress for a small part of the Final Fantasy VII remake when you can have him wearing it for the entire game, combat to cutscenes?

The footage you’re seeing below is courtesy of Pryna, who as Polygon report managed to modify the game’s save data to make sure Cloud was looking his best for the whole cast, not just for Don Corneo.

So yeah, it looks amazing in cutscenes, but don’t forget it also has everyday traversal benefits as well:

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

60fps assassins-creed-valhalla feature fps microsoft ubisoft tag-xbox xbox-series-x

The Xbox Series X Has 60 FPS As 'Standard', But It's Not Guaranteed

After Ubisoft confirmed today that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run on the Xbox Series X at a minimum of only 30 frames-per-second, people are starting to wonder just exactly what they can expect from Microsoft’s new gaming console. The answer is not constant 60 fps gaming.
au epic-games-store tony-hawk-pro-skater tony-hawk-pro-skater-2

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Will Be An Epic Games Exclusive

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater is finally being remastered. But if you're looking to play the game on PC, you'll have to pick up the game through the Epic Store, as per Activision's release this morning.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles