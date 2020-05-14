Cloud Always Wears A Dress In This Final Fantasy VII Mod

Why only have Cloud wear a dress for a small part of the Final Fantasy VII remake when you can have him wearing it for the entire game, combat to cutscenes?

The footage you’re seeing below is courtesy of Pryna, who as Polygon report managed to modify the game’s save data to make sure Cloud was looking his best for the whole cast, not just for Don Corneo.

Cloud wearing a dress makes cutscenes look even better lol pic.twitter.com/loq5AJB4O6 — Pryna (@sefirya) May 11, 2020

So yeah, it looks amazing in cutscenes, but don’t forget it also has everyday traversal benefits as well: