Community Review: Xbox Series X vs. PS5 Messaging

We're still waiting for a sense of what gameplay on the PlayStation 5 will look like. But as far as the next-gen consoles goes, there's already one battleground that fans can thoroughly assess both companies on: the marketing.

Probably the first major shot across the bow with the Xbox Series X came last year. When Phil Spencer used The Game Awards to showcase the name and look of their next-gen console, it was a massive divergence in the traditional approach for Microsoft - and a contrast with how Sony has marketed the PlayStation 5 so far.

The initial reveal of details for the PlayStation 5 was done via a media interview with WIRED. It was there, a very classic, oldschool PR move, where Mark Cerny talked about the PS5's architecture, while showing off the console's loading times behind closed doors. Things like ray-tracing were mentioned, but not shown. Sony wouldn't even confirm that the console would be called the PlayStation 5 at that stage, even though the choice was so plainly obvious it seemed a bit silly not to just confirm it out of the gate.

Microsoft's approach has been a little more aggressive, although that eagerness hasn't always paid off dividends. Aaron Greenberg, Xbox's head of marketing, acknowledged on Twitter last week that Microsoft's messaging around the Xbox Series X "gameplay" stream was overcooked, with more sneak peeks than gameplay. That said, the company's front-foot approach has allowed it to be in the headlines more often, whether its by talking around backward compatibility, their Smart Delivery feature, or just more regular virtual showcases. (Remember Sony's last State of Play?)

Something neither Sony or Microsoft has really done to date is tangibly show the next generation power of either console, something we'll hopefully see in the coming weeks. A lot of the games shown during the Xbox Series X reveal looked like they were running on current-gen hardware. As for Sony, most of their features revealed during Cerny's GDC-esque talk seemed a little too pie-in-the-sky, features that only the most talented PlayStation developers might use in certain situations.

All that talk of SSDs and faster I/O being able to change level design so we're not stuck behind mountains and going around corridors? That sounds great, but I'd love to actually see it in practice.

So for today's Community Review, I want to hear your take. How have you found the marketing and messaging from the console manufacturers so far - and what pitches could they make that would convince you to invest in a PS5/Xbox Series X at launch?

Comments

  • Dire Wolf @dire_wolf

    I haven't really been following either closely. I'm still not sure if Xbox Series X is a single new console or the name of multiple consoles Microsoft is releasing. On the other hand, I wasn't aware information about the PS5 had even been shared beyond the name. So I can't say either one is really wowing me so far.

    1
  • snoweee @snoweee

    The Marketing from both sides has left me realising that I will be in no hurry to upgrade for the next few years.

    The launch of the new Xbox will have potentially very interesting reactions with game pass. This could be the first system without a great need to ever buy a game. It'll also push people to start upgrading quicker, especially if the games being added specifically for next gen means support for the Xbox One starts to dry up.

    0
  • pablo77 @pablo77

    Sony earned heaps of good will (whether warranted or not, I'm not going to argue) and Microsoft earned heaps of scorn at the beginning of the generation.

    Microsoft being well behind Sony have made them come out with a better plan. They have to win people back and are trying hard to implement stuff for gamers with Game Pass, Backwards Compatibility, all your stuff coming forward with you like controllers, games, etc and have done, I think, a great job.

    Sony are in the enviable position of being able to say, 'We are releasing a new console' and that'll be enough for them to move a decent amount of units into 2021.

    I think overall, Microsoft have done a much better job of giving people information, but then they have to be on the front foot here or everyone's going straight for the PS5 Buy Now button...

    From the top down, it looks like the Xbox might have the slight edge in raw grunt power, and we will see in November (hopefully it is November!) which console works better with third party, but it's also important to see the price point. And so far, no one is wanting to go first there..

    0
  • Simocrates @simocrates

    I'm used to the PlayStation controllers, all my games have been on PlayStation, I don't see the point in switching to Xbox. I'm sure there are a lot others in the same boat as me. Sony just needs to not stuff up and they will be fine.

    0

