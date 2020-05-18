Community Review: Your 2020 Pile Of Shame

Image: Desert Child

With the amount of hours played up by 50 percent since the coronavirus pandemic began - thanks, Nvidia - there's never been a better time to claw through the Pile of Shame.

One game I picked up over the Christmas break was Desert Child, an Aussie-made game by Oscar Brittain. It came out a few years ago, but I only noticed it when digging through my Humble Bundle subscription.

Mechanically, it's a racing game with light RPG elements. It's also heavily inspired by Cowboy Bebop, and combined with the lo-fi pixelart style, I knew I had to play it.

The amount of grind involved, however, meant I fell off the wagon after about a week. But with not much else to do these days, I picked the game back up again, and eventually ground the credits I needed to get my hoverbike to Mars.

I haven't added an awful lot to my Pile of Shame this year. I've tried to be better about picking up and finishing things as soon as possible. It helps that I've focused a little more on that for work, with guides around stuff like DOOM Eternal and Final Fantasy 7 Remake, as well as doing a few more indies earlier in the year.

There's still some games that I'd like to go back and revisit, though. I've wanted to replay Final Fantasy 15 for a while - moreso after FF7R - and I've been looking for an ARPG to scratch the co-op itch. Ion Fury is another game that I've had an eye on, after the fun I had with AMID EVIL and Project Warlock. But alas, even in isolation, there's only so many hours in the day.

How has your Pile of Shame gone this year?