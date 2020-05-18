Community Review: Your 2020 Pile Of Shame

This Week In Games: Shark RPG Time

The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 Soundtrack, Ranked

Community Review: Your 2020 Pile Of Shame

Image: Desert Child

With the amount of hours played up by 50 percent since the coronavirus pandemic began - thanks, Nvidia - there's never been a better time to claw through the Pile of Shame.

One game I picked up over the Christmas break was Desert Child, an Aussie-made game by Oscar Brittain. It came out a few years ago, but I only noticed it when digging through my Humble Bundle subscription.

Mechanically, it's a racing game with light RPG elements. It's also heavily inspired by Cowboy Bebop, and combined with the lo-fi pixelart style, I knew I had to play it.

The amount of grind involved, however, meant I fell off the wagon after about a week. But with not much else to do these days, I picked the game back up again, and eventually ground the credits I needed to get my hoverbike to Mars.

I haven't added an awful lot to my Pile of Shame this year. I've tried to be better about picking up and finishing things as soon as possible. It helps that I've focused a little more on that for work, with guides around stuff like DOOM Eternal and Final Fantasy 7 Remake, as well as doing a few more indies earlier in the year.

Mythic Ocean: The Kotaku Australia Review

What if you could influence the gods to be better? That's the central hook of Mythic Ocean, an underwater indie adventure out now on Steam that's big on swimming, chatting, and a breakdancing crab.

Read more

Darksiders Genesis Is Much, Much Better With A Friend

When Gauntlet became a free monthly game on PlayStation Plus, I remember having a brief disagreement with my former boss. He loved the original Gauntlet and absolutely hated the remake, and I didn't quite know why. I'd played through the entirety of the game with my partner with a classic ranged wizard/melee valkyrie combo, and we’d had a great time.

Read more

There's still some games that I'd like to go back and revisit, though. I've wanted to replay Final Fantasy 15 for a while - moreso after FF7R - and I've been looking for an ARPG to scratch the co-op itch. Ion Fury is another game that I've had an eye on, after the fun I had with AMID EVIL and Project Warlock. But alas, even in isolation, there's only so many hours in the day.

How has your Pile of Shame gone this year?

Comments

  • stormo @stormo

    I've never understood the concept of a "pile of shame" but maybe that's just because I generally get bored of a game after about two weeks and move on to another one.

    0
  • zico @zico

    I’ve finally got through most of Nier: Automata after several years of owning it. I can’t believe I left it this long. Instantly climbing to my top 10 (if not top 5) games. Disco Elysium or GoW next.

    0
  • Braaains @braaains

    I knocked off Yakuza Kiwami 2, Ace Combat 7, Resident Evil 7 and Control. Didn't actually finish Control because I got bored of it, but I'll still count it as crossed off the list since I won't be going back to it :P

    On the home stretch of Nioh now, which should clear the decks for TLOU2 in a month or so.

    0
  • buzzman @buzzman

    Why am I trying to finish Days Gone? Who knows but it's actually quite good. Some of it is quite broken though - (why did you just wait until I left the camp before calling me on the radio, I was right next to you!!). Next is FF7R, then Last of Us Part 2.

    0
  • Vanit @vanit

    I keep a meticulous spreadsheet of all the games I played, dates I finished them and how long it took me, as well as a short list of games I intended to play next (not exhaustive, just the top ~30), and a list of games I intend to buy, or are watching for release (where are you Granblue Fantasy: Relink???).

    Done pretty well so far this year, especally in the last 2 months. This year I've finished:

    Ori and the Blind Forest
    The Surge
    Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
    Mad Max
    Devil May Cry 5
    Titanfall 2
    Dead Space 3
    Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
    Final Fantasy VII Remake
    Sekiro
    Starlink: Battle for Atlas

    Onto Amnesia: Dark Descent now.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

before-you-start feature grand-theft-auto gta gta-v

Tips For Playing GTA V

Grand Theft Auto V is a very good game. It's also really large and complex. Tons of things to do. Many sights to see. Lots of options. Think of it as a vacation. Can we give you some advice? Here are some tips for getting the most of out of GTA V. No spoilers, just some tips to make your play time as pleasant as possible.
apple area-f2 feature google lawsuit rainbow-six-siege ubisoft

Ubisoft Sues Google And Apple Over Rainbow Six Siege Clone [Update]

Ubisoft isn’t happy about Area F2, a free-to-play shooter on the Google Play and Apple App Store that appears to be a clone of their successful game, Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft is now suing to remove the game from the popular mobile app marketplaces.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles