Cyberpunk 2077 Ratings Info Reveals Nudity, Illicit Drugs, 'Intense Sexual Relations'

Surprise surprise: Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be rated R. The developers have submitted the game for classification ratings worldwide, and while Australia hasn't revealed if the game will be permissible for sale here yet, Brazil's official agency has given the game an 18+ tag - and revealed the whole list of details why, including nudity, consumption of illicit drugs, and "intense sexual relations".

As posted on Twitter, the descriptions listed by Brazil's official ratings agency include the following: cruelty, suicide, nudity, prostitution, consumption of illicit drugs, sexual pleasurement, foul language, blood, sexual language, sexual exploitation, intentional death, mutilation, "intense sexual relation", descriptions of drug consumption and trafficking, exposure to corpses, and the usual violence. The listing was pulled from the Classificacao Indicativa website, but not before users reposted it to the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit and Twitter.

To their credit, the lead quest designer on Cyberpunk 2077 simply replied: "You surprised? We don't fuck around."

The content is basically a laundry list of all the things Witcher 3 fans would want in the gritty world of Cyberpunk 2077. And a lot of it lines up with past information. The note about suicide, for instance, lines up with the side quest accidentally revealed by Grimes (who does the voice acting for a pop-star in-game).

A few of these things would ordinarily be a red flag for the Classification Board in Australia, under our current regime. Consumption of illicit drugs can always be a problem - if they're titled after real-world narcotics, as Fallout 3 discovered. Some of the drugs in Cyberpunk 2020, the source pen-and-paper RPG which the game draws inspiration from, include SynthCoke, a synthetic replacement for cocaine. It's not known if this has been included in Cyberpunk 2077 itself, although if it was, it wouldn't be a hard thing to rename to avoid the ire of censors.

The initial preview impressions of Cyberpunk 2077 from E3 2018 immediately drew concerns about whether the game would be classified here. Australian press and influencers playing the game reported seeing substance abuse and use of an inhaler that restores health, two massive red flags in the refused classification guidelines. "Computer games will also be Refused Classification if they contain: (i) illicit or proscribed drug use related to incentives or rewards; (ii) interactive drug use which is detailed and realistic," the Guidelines for the Classification of Computer Games 2012 legislation says.

Comments

  • drumrbaxj @drumrbaxj

    I wish they'd treat us like adults and realise that an R rating ia supposed to be for actual adults. They don't have to worry about children. (Stupid parents on the other hand...)

    1
    • Weresmurf @weresmurf

      They did. It got an R18.

      1
      • crotchdot @crotchdot

        I couldn't find anything on the classification board's website, you got a link?

        1
      • Jiggle Counter @jiggle_counter

        I sometimes feel like it's always the drugs that stops games from being rated here in aussie

        It's like;

        Okay, people being sawed in half in full view, check, that's fine...

        A tortured person with their dismemebered body being sexually violated by a rather large rusted charged particle cannon, in full view, check, that's fine...

        Wait a minute, what's this, "Paracetamol - used to reduce fevers for your character"

        Banned

        0
  • benjamasm @benjamasm

    So it’s going to be an import or buy from an overseas digital store front so you get the actual game as designed situation.

    Our rating system is a farce anyway.

    1
    • akeashar @akeashar

      At least we got the uncensored original Witcher! (Unlike the US)

      ... and then they censored the release of Witcher 2 for Australia, including from GOG and Steam storefronts. That took a lot of jumping from hoops to get the uncensored one digitally.

      0
  • sielinth @sielinth

    isn't the drug usage usually the issue? oh well my computer is too much of a potato to run this game anyway

    I'll just have to sit on the sideline and react angrily when / if it gets banned

    0
  • Weresmurf @weresmurf

    Seems its been given an R18 and remains uncensored. Cdprojekt Red does it again!?

    2
  • thearbiter117 @thearbiter117

    >exposure to death corpse

    Oh shit, i hope there's no murder death kills

    0
  • Jiggle Counter @jiggle_counter

    Intense sexual relations means just highly concentrated missionary style, right?

    0
  • thefarkingchamp @thefarkingchamp

    Just bribe them till they look the other way thats what aus mps do now

    0
  • Luke @luke

    Cool, i was fully expecting an RC.

    Just need for it to be confirmed by the classification board.

    0

