Cyberpunk 2077 Has First-Person Sex Scenes, Will Let You Customise Your Genitals

Ratings agencies around the world, it seems, are finally starting to talk about Cyberpunk 2077. We already got some interesting details from the Classification Board's redacted report, and Thursday morning, America's ESRB offered some extra nuggets.

Some Cyberpunk 2077 fans have been wondering how extensive the character customisation would be. The answer is: you can customise your characters junk, ala Conan Exiles. The info, listed on the ESRB listing for the sci-fi RPG, talks about the game's general gameplay and the overall tone.

After introducing the basics, the rating mentions how characters can be customised with "various sizes and combinations of genitals", and that there are sex scenes in first person:

Players can select a gender and customise their character; customisation can include depictions of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals. Players can encounter events where they have the option to engage in sexual activities with other main characters or prostitutes — these brief sex scenes (from a first-person perspective) depict partially nude characters moaning suggestively while moving through various positions.

The ESRB detail is interesting, and adds a little more context to the Classification Board's R18+ decision here. In justifying their rating, the Board wrote that "the game contains no depictions of actual sexual activity nor does it contain explicit and realistic depictions of simulated sexual activity".

Here's the ESRB's description on those sex scenes:

Some scenes contain brief depictions of thrusting motions; other scenes depict a character's head moving towards a partner's crotch. The game contains frequent depictions and references to fictional drugs, including characters taking puffs/hits from a state-altering inhaler/stimulant; an animated billboard ad depicts a man snorting speed. Some sequences allow the player to drink alcoholic beverages repeatedly until the screen distorts; player's character can also drive cars while drunk. The words “f**k” and "c*nt" appear in the dialogue.

The distinction in Australia's classification laws is the difference between depicted and implied sex. It appears like the latter is what we're getting in Cyberpunk 2077, reading between the lines of the ESRB, Brazilian and Australian classification decisions.

The ESRB rating also mentions one particularly gruesome scene from a quest. It doesn't contain any narrative spoilers, but the details are gory enough:

During one quest, players assist a character by hammering nails through his hands and feet; screaming sounds and blood effects accompany the scene.

Bit close to Saw for my liking. But if you're going to jump into Cyberpunk 2077 when it launches on September 17, at least you can't complain that you don't know what you're getting into.

