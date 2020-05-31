Dancing In The Moonlight

This week on Snapshots we look at some lovely sunsets, a strange monster, a cool jump, a small bird in Red Dead Redemption II, a creepy face, and spot some zombies enjoying a nice run through the dark.

Observation (Screenshot: seannuh, Email)

Final Fantasy XV (Screenshot: Venny, Email)

Doom Eternal (Screenshot: @Comput_ART, Twitter)

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: Matt McCann, Email)

Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @SindyJ_B, Twitter)

Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @XkardazX, Twitter)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Screenshot: @Cordox1, Twitter)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Screenshot: @Yggdrazilla, Twitter)

Fallout 76 (Screenshot: @AppalachiaHowie, Twitter)

GT Sport (Screenshot: @lorsteibel, Twitter)

Days Gone (Screenshot: @JoshBidwellMTG, Twitter)

It’s caught me in its spotlight.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.