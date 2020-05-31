Dancing In The Moonlight

Screenshot: Twitter
This week on Snapshots we look at some lovely sunsets, a strange monster, a cool jump, a small bird in Red Dead Redemption II, a creepy face, and spot some zombies enjoying a nice run through the dark.
Doom Eternal (Screenshot: @Comput_ART, Twitter)
OnRush (Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @SindyJ_B, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @XkardazX, Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Screenshot: @Cordox1, Twitter)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Screenshot: @Yggdrazilla, Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4) (Screenshot: @mr_geralt, Twitter)
Fallout 76 (Screenshot: @AppalachiaHowie, Twitter)
GT Sport (Screenshot: @lorsteibel, Twitter)
Days Gone (Screenshot: @JoshBidwellMTG, Twitter)
It’s caught me in its spotlight.
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.
