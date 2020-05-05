Redacted Cyberpunk 2077 Classification Report Contains Dildos, Decapitations, Implied Sexual Assault And More

Hackers Are Likely Responsible For The Last Of Us 2 Leak

Aussie Esports Players Charged Over Counter-Strike Match Fixing

Deemo II Gets A Beautiful Animated Concept Video

Gif: Rayark

A girl with flowers growing on her head and a mysterious translucent white being embark on an adventure to find a fantasy kingdom in a gorgeous new concept video for the sequel to Rayark’s touching piano-powered rhythm game, Deemo.

Through music and cutscenes, the original Deemo told the story of a young girl dealing with a familial tragedy with the help of an otherworldly pianist. In the concept video for Deemo II, which debuted over the weekend during a Rayark live stream, another young girl in peril is rescued by a new mysterious figure, a water-based version of the original Deemo.

The prominence of the pipe organ in the video suggests the new game will deliver more piano-centric music for players to tap along with, as flower-head girl and Water Deemo ride a train into the unknown.

Rayark is known for weaving together pleasing rhythm gameplay with interesting, often touching stories. Looks like Deemo II will be no exception. Fans can sign up on the game’s official website for updates on its development.

Comments

  • cinamyn @cinamyn

    I've spoken to some of the music artists in this, safe to say it will be just as epic as the first one ;)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

battlefront disney-infinity knights-of-the-old-republic kotor lucasarts star-wars the-force-unleashed the-old-republic the-phantom-menace

Every Star Wars Game Ever, From Worst to Best

It turns out that Star Wars is a popular franchise on which to base a video game. This might be something to do with the fact that you can stick the name Star Wars on pretty much any old rubbish and it will still sell like hotcakes. Hello Kinect Star Wars, I’m looking at you.
conspiracy-theories coronavirus covid-19 dr-disrespect feature streaming twitch

Dr Disrespect's Shtick Takes A Dangerous Turn Into Spreading Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories

During a stream today, Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm, whose 4 million followers make him one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, shared two pieces of widely debunked coronavirus-related media with his viewers. Many viewers reacted with shock and disappointment. Others cheered him on. He never dropped his facade—never removed his trademark wig or sunglasses—but he seemed quite serious.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles