Demon Slayer Ripoff Game Launches In South Korea

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a smash-hit manga. It has been adapted in an anime and an upcoming animated feature film. Late last month, an online game launched in South Korea with art that evoked Demon Slayer. But five days later service for the game ended.
The demon-battling game launched on April 24. It was criticised in South Korea for seeming to ape Demon Slayer’s art. Service ended on April 29.
As you can see below, via Livedoor, art and character design for the Korean game is very similar to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Have a look for yourself (the ripoff is on the top, while the Japanese original is on the bottom):
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is on the right.
Below is a look at gameplay:
鬼殺の剣、死亡演出はSEKIROでした#鬼殺の剣 pic.twitter.com/djsxCs4422
— 亜門カイト (@vEUEe3wsuKY5xb7) April 27, 2020
【#鬼滅の刃】韓国パクリゲーム「#鬼殺の剣」１日プレイしてみた【サービス終了】【#血風剣戟ロワイアル】
完全フル動画はこちら↓https://t.co/BTi3jKmGqv pic.twitter.com/RuHjUwvgOp
— 実況者シーサー - スマホゲーム情報局 (@SIIESAAATV) April 29, 2020
【盗作疑惑】韓国ゲーム会社のRPG「鬼殺の剣」、日本の「鬼滅の刃」のパクリでは？との声に「実際にプレイしてみた」https://t.co/E7WxyoJ9iW#鬼殺の剣 #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/iuJca5ZP5l
— 実況者シーサー - スマホゲーム情報局 (@SIIESAAATV) April 26, 2020
某ゲームのスクリーン録画です
スマホが低スペックなので音ズレ起こってますがご容赦を
オート戦闘に加えて、手動でキャラクターのスキルを発動していきます
主人公は水の呼k……水属性の使い手のようですね！
余談ですが、スキルによってはボイスが日本語でした（笑）#鬼殺の剣 pic.twitter.com/kB1wnQgLyi
— ⌬めぶ⌬@製作とアクロ練習 (@MegaelilyCosp) April 26, 2020
