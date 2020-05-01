Demon Slayer Ripoff Game Launches In South Korea

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Devs Preemptively Shut Down Bullshit Concerns About Female Vikings

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a smash-hit manga. It has been adapted in an anime and an upcoming animated feature film. Late last month, an online game launched in South Korea with art that evoked Demon Slayer. But five days later service for the game ended.

The demon-battling game launched on April 24. It was criticised in South Korea for seeming to ape Demon Slayer’s art. Service ended on April 29. 

As you can see below, via Livedoor, art and character design for the Korean game is very similar to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Have a look for yourself (the ripoff is on the top, while the Japanese original is on the bottom):

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is on the right.

Below is a look at gameplay:

Women exist. This is a basic fact of life, but it’s also a frequent source of controversy for more… let’s say reactionary sections of the gaming community. In what appears to be an attempt to head off the usual tiresome complaints, Ubisoft has addressed its decision to allow players to choose between male and female versions of the Viking protagonist in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
One Friday night in February, some artists at the video game studio Naughty Dog were working on their latest game when they heard a crash. A large metal pipe had fallen from above them and landed right next to their desks. If it had dropped a few feet closer, the consequences might have been dire. It was late, past 9 p.m., and the construction workers above had perhaps recklessly assumed that nobody was there. But at Naughty Dog, people were always there.

